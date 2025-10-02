 'Dependence Must Not Turn Into Compulsion': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Self-Reliance Amid Ongoing US Tariff War; VIDEO
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Thursday, October 2, said that India should rely on swadeshi and self-reliance to move forward on the path of progress

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Self-Reliance Amid Ongoing US Tariff War (Screengrab) | X/@RSSorg

Nagpur: Amid the ongoing tariff war by US President Donald Trump, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Thursday, October 2, said that India should rely on swadeshi and self-reliance to move forward on the path of progress. Bhagwat made these remarks on the 100th anniversary of the RSS on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.

Speaking at the 100th celebrations of the organisation at RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, "The new tariff policy implemented by the US was done keeping in mind the interest of their own. But everyone is affected by them... The world functions with dependence on each other; this is how relations between any two nations are maintained. No country can survive in isolation."

"This dependence must not turn into compulsion... We need to rely on swadeshi and focus on self-reliance... Yet strive to maintain diplomatic relations with all our friendly nations, which will be with our wish and without compulsion," he added.

Referring to protests against establishments across the world, Bhagwat said that people always turn against a government that is unaware of their problems and do not frame policies in their interest.

UGC Declares 54 State Private Universities Defaulters For Non-Compliance With Disclosure Rules
GST Cuts, Low Crude Prices To Tame Inflation; RBI May Follow US Federal Reserve With Rate Slash: Crisil Report
Ahmedabad Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Gujarat; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Compares RSS To Zionists In Israel During Speech At Kannur Public Meet
"When the government stays away from the people and is largely unaware of their problems, and policies are not made in their interests, people turn against the government. But using this way to express their unhappiness benefits no one... If we see the history of all the political revolutions so far, none of them has ever achieved their objective," the RSS chief said.

All the revolutions in nations with governments have transformed frontal nations into capitalist nations... No aim is achieved in violent protests, but the powers sitting outside the country get a platform to play their games,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Bhagwat paid tribute to the founder of the organisation, KB Hedgewar. The organisation has completed 100 years since its establishment in 1925. Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who was the chief guest at the function, was also present during the tribute.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Swayamsevaks in his detailed blog.

