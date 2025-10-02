Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Plans To Resume Work Soon After Successful Pacemaker Surgery

Bengaluru: A day after he underwent pacemaker implantation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said he intends to start his work schedule soon.
The 83-year-old leader was admitted to the city's M S Ramaiah Hospital on Tuesday and underwent the procedure on Wednesday.
"My sincere thanks to the Congress cadres, leaders and supporters for the outpouring of wishes. My deepest gratitude," Kharge said on X.
"I intend to start my work schedule soon," he said.
FPJ Shorts
Mumbai & Pune's Housing Sales Drop 17% to 49,542 Units On Lower Demand Amid Sharp Surge In Prices Of Residential Properties
Dussehra 2025: 10 Google Gemini AI Prompts For Crafting Epic Vijayadashami Wishes
Next Scarlett Johansson? AI-Generated 'Actress' Tilly Norwood Sparks Uproar In Hollywood
Mumbai Braces For Shiv Sena Grand Dussehra Melava, Traffic Movement Likely To Be Affected; Check Out Alternate Routes
Doctors have advised Kharge to rest after surgery.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)