 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Plans To Resume Work Soon After Successful Pacemaker Surgery
The 83-year-old leader was admitted to the city's M S Ramaiah Hospital on Tuesday and underwent the procedure on Wednesday. "My sincere thanks to the Congress cadres, leaders and supporters for the outpouring of wishes. My deepest gratitude," Kharge said on X.

Thursday, October 02, 2025
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | X - @kcvenugopalmp

Bengaluru: A day after he underwent pacemaker implantation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said he intends to start his work schedule soon.

"I intend to start my work schedule soon," he said.

Doctors have advised Kharge to rest after surgery.

