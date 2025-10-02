Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Plans To Resume Work Soon After Successful Pacemaker Surgery

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | X - @kcvenugopalmp

Bengaluru: A day after he underwent pacemaker implantation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said he intends to start his work schedule soon.

The 83-year-old leader was admitted to the city's M S Ramaiah Hospital on Tuesday and underwent the procedure on Wednesday.

My sincere thanks to the Congress cadres, leaders and supporters for the outpouring of wishes. My deepest gratitude. 🙏



I intend to start my work schedule soon. https://t.co/YbioqVkNPP — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 2, 2025

"My sincere thanks to the Congress cadres, leaders and supporters for the outpouring of wishes. My deepest gratitude," Kharge said on X.

"I intend to start my work schedule soon," he said.

Doctors have advised Kharge to rest after surgery.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)