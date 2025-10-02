'Hair Pulled, Slapped, Abused': Daughter-In-Law Assaults Elderly Mother-In-Law In Front Of Grandson In Punjab's Gurdaspur – VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@rajlali

Gurdaspur: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Punjab's Gurdaspur district. A video has surfaced showing a daughter-in-law brutally assaulting her elderly mother-in-law. The elderly woman's grandson shot a video of the assault, which has surfaced on social media, prompting the police and the Women's Commission to take action.

The heartbreaking clip clearly shows the elderly woman sitting on a sofa while her daughter-in-law is pulling her hair forcefully. The daughter-in-law can be heard abusing the elderly woman.

"She's beating me." the elderly woman can be heard pleading for help. The grandson who was shooting the video said"Mom, let leave it," stopping her from resisiting the assault.

Despite this, the heartless woman continued to assault her mother-in-law with a steel glass and her hands. The young woman then throws the glass in anger.

"Old helpless mother was beaten up by the daughter in law in Gurdaspur . Sou Moto was issued immediately and strict action will be taken. Elder’s safety , their rights and protection is commission’s priority." Raj Gill, Chairperson of the Punjab State Commission For Women said on X posting the video. The victim has been identified as Gurbachan Kaur.



Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video has gone viral on social media. Police have begun investigating the footage and are questioning witnesses to verify the allegations.

The victim’s husband was a retired BPEO and passed away four months ago. According to a report by Aaj Tak, she alleged that her daughter-in-law, Harjeet Kaur, has been assaulting her for a long time.

Gurbachan Kaur claims that her daughter-in-law frequently harasses her son and pressures him to transfer all of her property into Harjeet’s name. Last Sunday, she was also verbally abused. When she attempted to film the incident, she was attacked, her phone was snatched, and she was thrashed.