Women Across India Celebrate Sindoor Khela On Vijayadashami, Marking End Of Durga Puja Festivities

New Delhi: Women across India enthusiastically celebrated the traditional ritual of ‘Sindoor Khela’ on Vijayadashami on Thursday, marking the conclusion of the nine-day Durga Puja festival.

Female devotees said that since the Mother Goddess resides among her devotees for nine days before returning to her celestial home, the ritual is performed to pray for eternal marital bliss and to seek the Goddess’s return next year.

In Delhi, Maa Durga Mataji was bid farewell at the Durga Puja pandal in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, East Delhi. Before the ceremonial immersion, puja rituals were conducted, after which women joyfully celebrated Sindoor Khela by applying vermilion to each other. The devotees reiterated that this custom symbolises their prayers for lasting marital happiness and a hopeful reunion with the Goddess next year.

In Ranchi, on Vijayadashami, women from the Bang community applied vermilion to one another at the Durga temple grounds in Durgabari. The ritual was a prayer for eternal marital bliss. The devotees shared that since Mother Durga vanquished the demon Mahishasur, Sindoor Khela celebrates her victory -- the victory of good over evil. As twilight descends, devotees bid farewell to the Goddess and smear vermilion on each other.

In Kolkata, on the morning of Dashami, the rituals of Devibaran and Sindoor Khela were held simultaneously at various pandals and residential complexes across the city. Special events began early in the morning at Kolkata’s major puja pandals, as well as at places like the Urbana Housing Complex.

The sound of conch shells, Ululudhvani, and the rhythmic beat of drums filled the pandals, creating an emotional atmosphere among devotees. Traditionally, women dressed in red and white saris first bid farewell to Goddess Durga by applying sindoor to her forehead. They then engaged in Sindoor Khela with each other, their faces, saris, and the entire atmosphere glowing with excitement.

At the Urbana Housing Complex in Kolkata, crowds of men and women gathered early morning. The farewell ceremony began with offering prayers and sweets to the Goddess. Afterwards, women immersed themselves in Sindoor Khela, filling the entire complex with joy as people embraced and exchanged greetings.

North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Women celebrate Sindoor Khela at the Taki landlord’s house in Basirhat, after the Dashami Puja pic.twitter.com/JnIlJEf2tX — IANS (@ians_india) October 2, 2025

From South Kolkata to North Kolkata, the same heartfelt scene played out everywhere. From large pandals to small neighborhood puja committees, devotees were immersed in emotion. The Goddess’s departure was met with hopeful anticipation, encapsulated in the popular refrain, “Aasche Bochhor Abar Hobe” (“It will happen again next year”).

Bengal’s famed Durga Puja festival is widely celebrated for the joyous spirit it brings with the blessings of Maa Durga. From the traditional Dhunochi Naach (incense dance) to the elegant white sari with red border, this festival has gained immense popularity across India.

