 'At Gunpoint': Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP For Forcing Kashmiris To Stand For National Anthem
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'At Gunpoint': Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP For Forcing Kashmiris To Stand For National Anthem

'At Gunpoint': Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP For Forcing Kashmiris To Stand For National Anthem

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti accused the BJP of coercing Kashmiris to stand for the national anthem, calling it “at gunpoint,” after around 15 spectators were arrested at a Srinagar football tournament for remaining seated. She urged voluntary respect for the anthem and stressed preserving community spaces for youth, warning against turning them into memorials.

M Saleem PanditUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
PDP President & Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti | PTI

Srinagar: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has accused the BJP of coercing Kashmiris into standing for the national anthem, alleging that it is being enforced “at gunpoint.”

Her remarks came after around fifteen spectators were arrested at the TRC football ground during the Police Martyrs Football Tournament on Tuesday evening for not standing while the anthem was played. The event, held at the Synthetic Turf Football Ground and attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, featured a live band performance of the anthem.

According to sources, police from the Kothibagh station detained the individuals who remained seated. Families of those detained, however, maintained it was a misunderstanding rather than deliberate disrespect. One parent explained that the anthem was not clearly audible from their seats, which caused the unintentional lapse. Mufti stressed that standing for the national anthem is important, but argued that respect should come naturally rather than through pressure.

She recalled that in earlier times, people would rise on their own in schools or cinema halls when the anthem was played, but now they were being made to do so. She also raised concerns over reports that the Muslim Educational Trust school grounds might be converted into a martyrs’ memorial. Mufti urged the authorities to preserve the space for community activities and emphasised the need to safeguard such grounds for the youth to engage in sports and social gatherings.

FPJ Shorts
UGC Declares 54 State Private Universities Defaulters For Non-Compliance With Disclosure Rules
UGC Declares 54 State Private Universities Defaulters For Non-Compliance With Disclosure Rules
GST Cuts, Low Crude Prices To Tame Inflation; RBI May Follow US Federal Reserve With Rate Slash: Crisil Report
GST Cuts, Low Crude Prices To Tame Inflation; RBI May Follow US Federal Reserve With Rate Slash: Crisil Report
Ahmedabad Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Gujarat; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Ahmedabad Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Gujarat; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Compares RSS To Zionists In Israel During Speech At Kannur Public Meet
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Compares RSS To Zionists In Israel During Speech At Kannur Public Meet

She said there was adequate land available elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir for memorials, and the police, whose role is to protect the community, should consider alternative sites. Mufti reiterated that preserving public spaces was vital to prevent young people from drifting into negative activities and insisted that community spaces should remain accessible.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahmedabad Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Gujarat; IMD...

Ahmedabad Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Gujarat; IMD...

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Compares RSS To Zionists In Israel During Speech At Kannur Public Meet

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Compares RSS To Zionists In Israel During Speech At Kannur Public Meet

'Central Government Committed To Fulfil Ladakh’s Hopes,' Says Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta After...

'Central Government Committed To Fulfil Ladakh’s Hopes,' Says Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta After...

'Aur Baccha Paida Karegi?': Pregnant Woman Forced To Deliver On Hospital Floor In Haridwar, Doctor...

'Aur Baccha Paida Karegi?': Pregnant Woman Forced To Deliver On Hospital Floor In Haridwar, Doctor...

On Birth Anniversaries Of Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri, President Droupadi Murmu Offers...

On Birth Anniversaries Of Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri, President Droupadi Murmu Offers...