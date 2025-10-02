 Rajasthan News: Couple Running Counterfeit Currency Gang Arrested In Jhalawar, ₹12.20 Lakh Seized
Rajasthan News: Couple Running Counterfeit Currency Gang Arrested In Jhalawar, ₹12.20 Lakh Seized

The police said that the accused couple, Jitendra and Rajni Sharma, hail from Ujjain and had been living in a rented house at the Chandravati Growth Center in Jhalawar with fake identities for several months. Police have now taken the accused to Chandigarh, where the case has been registered.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Couple Running Counterfeit Currency Gang Arrested In Jhalawar, ₹12.20 Lakh Seized | Representative Image

Jaipur: In a joint operation, the Rajasthan and Chandigarh Police have busted an interstate gang involved in printing and circulating fake Indian currency. The police raided the Chandravati Growth Center in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, and arrested a couple running this gang with fake Indian currency worth approximately ₹12.20. A laptop, printer, paper, ink, a cutter, and a screen frame imager used to print counterfeit currency were seized from the spot as well.

The police said that the accused couple, Jitendra and Rajni Sharma, hail from Ujjain and had been living in a rented house at the Chandravati Growth Center in Jhalawar with fake identities for several months. Police have now taken the accused to Chandigarh, where the case has been registered.

Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said that Chandigarh police had held two culprits, Gaurav and Vikram, circulating 2,038 counterfeit currency notes of ₹ 500 each.

Chandigarh Police's interrogation revealed that the culprits had received these counterfeit Indian currency notes through couriers as assignments. The courier's address was in Bakani town in Jhalawar district.

Rajasthan News: Couple Running Counterfeit Currency Gang Arrested In Jhalawar, ₹12.20 Lakh Seized
Rajasthan News: Couple Running Counterfeit Currency Gang Arrested In Jhalawar, ₹12.20 Lakh Seized
The Chandigarh police shared this information with Jhalawar police, who located the shop from which the couriers were being sent.

“It was difficult to trace the couple, as the couriers were booked with different names. We scanned around 100 CCTV footages and identified a suspicious woman. Following this, a joint raid was conducted at Chandravati Growth Center in Jhalarapatan, and the accused husband and wife were arrested with the counterfeit currency and printing equipment ,” said SP Amit Kumar.

Rajasthan News: Couple Running Counterfeit Currency Gang Arrested In Jhalawar, ₹12.20 Lakh Seized

Rajasthan News: Couple Running Counterfeit Currency Gang Arrested In Jhalawar, ₹12.20 Lakh Seized

