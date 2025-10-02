RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Performs 'Shastra Puja' On Occasion Of Vijayadashmi 2025 – Videos | PTI

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday performed 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of the organisation's Vijayadashmi Utsav in Nagpur.

Besides traditional arms, replicas of modern weapons, including Pinaka MK-1, Pinaka Enhance and Pinaka, and drones were on display during the Shastra Puja at the Reshimbagh ground of the RSS headquarters.

VIDEO | Nagpur: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and former President Ram Nath Kovind attend centenary programme.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders are also in attendance.



Several diplomats from the US, UK, Australia, Ghana, South Africa,… pic.twitter.com/zwZu1BvkC0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Former President Ram Nath Kovind perform Shashtra Puja on the occasion of #Vijayadashami2025, in Nagpur, Maharashtra



RSS is celebrating the completion of 100 years of the organisation. pic.twitter.com/ifIprqZ10r — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pays tribute to the founder of the organisation K. B. Hedgewar in Nagpur, at the RSS Vijayadashami Utsav event



Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the chief guest of the function, is also present. pic.twitter.com/T63fBqTQTc — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

This year's Vijayadashmi event of the RSS will also mark the centenary celebrations of the Sangh.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, the chief guest of the programme, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present.

