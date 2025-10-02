 RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Performs 'Shastra Puja' On Occasion Of Vijayadashmi 2025 – Videos
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday performed 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of the organisation's Vijayadashmi Utsav in Nagpur. Besides traditional arms, replicas of modern weapons, including Pinaka MK-1, Pinaka Enhance and Pinaka, and drones were on display during the Shastra Puja at the Reshimbagh ground of the RSS headquarters.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 09:01 AM IST
article-image
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Performs 'Shastra Puja' On Occasion Of Vijayadashmi 2025 – Videos | PTI

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday performed 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of the organisation's Vijayadashmi Utsav in Nagpur.

Besides traditional arms, replicas of modern weapons, including Pinaka MK-1, Pinaka Enhance and Pinaka, and drones were on display during the Shastra Puja at the Reshimbagh ground of the RSS headquarters.

This year's Vijayadashmi event of the RSS will also mark the centenary celebrations of the Sangh.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, the chief guest of the programme, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present.

