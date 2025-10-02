 PM Modi Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi & Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi & Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries

PM Modi Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi & Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, praising Gandhi’s ideals of truth, simplicity, and service, and Shastri’s integrity and patriotic call of “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.” Modi urged people to honor them by embracing swadeshi, saying it is the foundation of a self-reliant and developed India.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 09:01 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi & Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and said his government will follow his path for building a developed India.

PM Modi's Tweet

He said on X, "Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change." Modi said Gandhi believed in the power of service and compassion as essential means of empowering people.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To India's 2nd Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri

FPJ Shorts
Greta Thunberg Among Activists As Israel Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla Carrying Humanitarian Aid; VIDEO
Greta Thunberg Among Activists As Israel Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla Carrying Humanitarian Aid; VIDEO
'Virat Kohli Is One Of...': Usain Bolt Visits Mumbai, Calls Cricket As The Biggest Thing; Video
'Virat Kohli Is One Of...': Usain Bolt Visits Mumbai, Calls Cricket As The Biggest Thing; Video
Samsung Expands One UI 8 Rollout: These Galaxy Phones Are Now Receiving The Android 16 Update
Samsung Expands One UI 8 Rollout: These Galaxy Phones Are Now Receiving The Android 16 Update
Financial Services Department & PFRDA Should Train Women As 'Pension Sakhis': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Financial Services Department & PFRDA Should Train Women As 'Pension Sakhis': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

He also paid homage to India's second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary, too, fell on Thursday.

He lauded him as an extraordinary statesman whose integrity, humility, and determination strengthened India.

"He personified exemplary leadership, strength and decisive action. His clarion call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' ignited a spirit of patriotism among our people. He continues to motivate us in the endeavour of building a strong and self-reliant India," the prime minister said.

Modi, who has been passionately promoting swadeshi, said buying products made by Indians will be a true tribute to Gandhi and Shastri.

Swadeshi is the foundation of a self-reliant and developed India, he added.

Born in Gujarat in 1869, Gandhi is considered the most influential Indian of his era as he shaped the country's freedom movement through truth and non-violence, winning worldwide following.

Shastri was born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904 and rose to become the country's prime minister after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru.

His honesty and leadership of the country in his short stint as prime minister during which India fought a war with Pakistan earned him universal praise.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Performs 'Shastra Puja' On Occasion Of Vijayadashmi 2025 – Videos

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Performs 'Shastra Puja' On Occasion Of Vijayadashmi 2025 – Videos

PM Modi Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi & Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth...

PM Modi Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi & Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth...

Gandhi Jayanti: Know Some Interesting Facts About 'Father Of The Nation'

Gandhi Jayanti: Know Some Interesting Facts About 'Father Of The Nation'

'Witch Killing Its Own People': PoK Leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir Accuses Pakistan Army, Govt Of...

'Witch Killing Its Own People': PoK Leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir Accuses Pakistan Army, Govt Of...

Bareilly Violence: Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s Aide Dr Nafees Khan & His Son Farman Sent To Jail -...

Bareilly Violence: Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s Aide Dr Nafees Khan & His Son Farman Sent To Jail -...