'Witch Killing Its Own People': PoK Leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir Accuses Pakistan Army, Govt Of Oppressing Locals - VIDEO

Shaukat Nawaz Mir |

Islamabad: Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a top leader of the Awami Action Committee in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), has accused Pakistan’s government and army of oppressing locals.

Comparing them to a witch bent on killing people, he said the so-called “Azad Kashmir” is not free at all.

Mir recalled Gen Asim Munir’s remarks labelling Hindus as “kaafir” before the Pahalgam attack and charged that while Pakistan accuses others of atrocities, its own leaders are committing them in PoK.

He also alleged that the voices of ordinary people are being crushed, the media is being silenced and questioned the legitimacy of Pakistani forces that “kill those they claim to represent.”

The situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is set to turn worse as the Pakistan Army continues with its atrocities, and the protesters do not relent.

The PoK administration has ordered an indefinite lockdown amidst protests by Pakistan’s Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC).

The organisation has decided to take the issue international, with calls being made to Kashmiris globally to raise the issue.

The JKJAAC has been flagging major issues that include brute force being used against the people.

The organisation also called the people to lay siege to Muzaffarabad. A 38-point charter of demands has been submitted to the Pakistan government. This includes the removal of perks for the elites.

While the protests have intensified over the past week, it got worse when the security forces began firing at people who were protesting peacefully.

It is now being alleged that there is a systematic attempt to kill people, and a plan has been set in motion by the Pakistan government. Since the protests began, Pakistan has suspended mobile and internet services in PoK.

The Pakistan government does not want the real issues to reach the world and hence is trying to suppress the agitation by force. There is an unprecedented deployment of security personnel in the region.

