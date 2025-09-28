 Two Coach Uncoupling Incidents On Paschim Express Raise Safety Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTwo Coach Uncoupling Incidents On Paschim Express Raise Safety Concerns

Two Coach Uncoupling Incidents On Paschim Express Raise Safety Concerns

According to an official, first incident took place between Vangaon and Dahanu stations at approximately 1:19 pm. The train was halted for about 25 minutes to facilitate re-coupling of the coaches and resumed its journey at around 1:46 pm.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Paschim Express |

Two separate incidents of coach uncoupling on the Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express were reported within an hour on Sunday, raising concerns about passenger safety. The first incident occurred between Vangaon and Dahanu stations in Maharashtra and second at Sanjan station in Gujarat.

According to an official, first incident took place between Vangaon and Dahanu stations at approximately 1:19 pm. The train was halted for about 25 minutes to facilitate re-coupling of the coaches and resumed its journey at around 1:46 pm.

The second incident occurred at Sanjan station in Gujarat at around 2:10 pm. Carriage and Wagon (C&W) staff from Valsad were immediately mobilised, and a locomotive was dispatched from Valsad at 3:15 pm to assist at the site. The issue was resolved, and the train departed from Sanjan at 4:43 pm.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Western Railway To Run 3 Pairs Of Festival Special Trains To Various Destinations;...
article-image

Railway officials confirmed that no passengers were injured and no damage was reported. However, the train's onward journey was delayed due to the incidents.

FPJ Shorts
'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO
'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO
Kandivali Fire: Two Dead, Five Critically Injured After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen
Kandivali Fire: Two Dead, Five Critically Injured After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen
President Donald Trump To Address Meeting Of Top US Military Leaders At Quantico
President Donald Trump To Address Meeting Of Top US Military Leaders At Quantico
'After Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Is The Second Baap...': Fans Hail Team India Spinner For 4 wicket Haul Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 Final
'After Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Is The Second Baap...': Fans Hail Team India Spinner For 4 wicket Haul Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 Final

Western Railway has initiated thorough technical checks to determine the cause of the repeated coach uncoupling.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S...

'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S...

Jal Jeevan Mission Wins Best Display Award At UP International Trade Show

Jal Jeevan Mission Wins Best Display Award At UP International Trade Show

Two Coach Uncoupling Incidents On Paschim Express Raise Safety Concerns

Two Coach Uncoupling Incidents On Paschim Express Raise Safety Concerns

'My Dear Brother Thiru': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Thanks Rahul Gandhi For His 'Heartfelt' Concern...

'My Dear Brother Thiru': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Thanks Rahul Gandhi For His 'Heartfelt' Concern...

PM Modi Meets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

PM Modi Meets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan