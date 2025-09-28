Two Coach Uncoupling Incidents On Paschim Express Raise Safety Concerns

Paschim Express |

Two separate incidents of coach uncoupling on the Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express were reported within an hour on Sunday, raising concerns about passenger safety. The first incident occurred between Vangaon and Dahanu stations in Maharashtra and second at Sanjan station in Gujarat.

According to an official, first incident took place between Vangaon and Dahanu stations at approximately 1:19 pm. The train was halted for about 25 minutes to facilitate re-coupling of the coaches and resumed its journey at around 1:46 pm.

The second incident occurred at Sanjan station in Gujarat at around 2:10 pm. Carriage and Wagon (C&W) staff from Valsad were immediately mobilised, and a locomotive was dispatched from Valsad at 3:15 pm to assist at the site. The issue was resolved, and the train departed from Sanjan at 4:43 pm.

Railway officials confirmed that no passengers were injured and no damage was reported. However, the train's onward journey was delayed due to the incidents.

Western Railway has initiated thorough technical checks to determine the cause of the repeated coach uncoupling.

