 Punjab News: NHRC Issues Notices Over Delayed Rehabilitation Of LPG Tanker Blast Victims In Hoshiarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab News: NHRC Issues Notices Over Delayed Rehabilitation Of LPG Tanker Blast Victims In Hoshiarpur

Punjab News: NHRC Issues Notices Over Delayed Rehabilitation Of LPG Tanker Blast Victims In Hoshiarpur

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that even after a month of a blast in an LPG tanker causing seven deaths and damage to several properties, the affected families are still struggling to rebuild their houses and shops in Mandiala village, Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 06:59 AM IST
article-image
NHRC Issues Notices Over Delayed Rehabilitation Of LPG Tanker Blast Victims In Hoshiarpur | Representative Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that even after a month of a blast in an LPG tanker causing seven deaths and damage to several properties, the affected families are still struggling to rebuild their houses and shops in Mandiala village, Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Reportedly, the government has released compensation for kin of the deceased. However, the assessment of damage to property is still going on.

Human Rights Concerns

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab, Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur and Chief Controller of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, calling for a detailed report including the status of the investigation on the matter within two weeks.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 30th Sept 2025
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 30th Sept 2025
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Hosts Third State-Level Workshop To Accelerate Filariasis Elimination Ahead Of 2027 Target
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Hosts Third State-Level Workshop To Accelerate Filariasis Elimination Ahead Of 2027 Target
Uttar Pradesh News: TEDx Speaker Naina Mor Launches Debut Book ‘Tea Cups And Turning Points’ Highlighting Stories Of Courage & Self-Rediscovery
Uttar Pradesh News: TEDx Speaker Naina Mor Launches Debut Book ‘Tea Cups And Turning Points’ Highlighting Stories Of Courage & Self-Rediscovery
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Urgent Cancer Treatment For Son Of Elderly Woman During Janata Darshan
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Urgent Cancer Treatment For Son Of Elderly Woman During Janata Darshan
Read Also
MP News: NHRC Seeks Report On ‘Illegal Conversion Racket’ In Madarsas, Targeting Hindu Children
article-image

Media Report Highlights

The media report, carried on 23rd September, 2025, has mentioned the challenges and trauma being faced by the blast victims and their families.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: NHRC Issues Notices Over Delayed Rehabilitation Of LPG Tanker Blast Victims In...

Punjab News: NHRC Issues Notices Over Delayed Rehabilitation Of LPG Tanker Blast Victims In...

Tamil Nadu: NHRC Takes Cognisance Of Deaths Of Two Sanitation Workers In Tiruchirappalli Over...

Tamil Nadu: NHRC Takes Cognisance Of Deaths Of Two Sanitation Workers In Tiruchirappalli Over...

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Holds Janata Darshan In Lucknow

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Holds Janata Darshan In Lucknow

UP ATS Foils Terror Plot, Arrests 4 For Conspiring To Kill Hindu Religious Leaders

UP ATS Foils Terror Plot, Arrests 4 For Conspiring To Kill Hindu Religious Leaders

Karur Stampede: Organisers Planned Delay Of Vijay’s Arrival To Show Strength, Say Police

Karur Stampede: Organisers Planned Delay Of Vijay’s Arrival To Show Strength, Say Police