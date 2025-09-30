Punjab News: NHRC Issues Notices Over Delayed Rehabilitation Of LPG Tanker Blast Victims In Hoshiarpur

NHRC Issues Notices Over Delayed Rehabilitation Of LPG Tanker Blast Victims In Hoshiarpur | Representative Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that even after a month of a blast in an LPG tanker causing seven deaths and damage to several properties, the affected families are still struggling to rebuild their houses and shops in Mandiala village, Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Reportedly, the government has released compensation for kin of the deceased. However, the assessment of damage to property is still going on.

Human Rights Concerns

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab, Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur and Chief Controller of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, calling for a detailed report including the status of the investigation on the matter within two weeks.

Media Report Highlights

The media report, carried on 23rd September, 2025, has mentioned the challenges and trauma being faced by the blast victims and their families.