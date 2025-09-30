Tamil Nadu: NHRC Takes Cognisance Of Deaths Of Two Sanitation Workers In Tiruchirappalli Over Asphyxiation | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report stating that two sanitation workers died due to asphyxiation on September 22, 2025, while working on a newly constructed underground drainage pipeline near Carmel Garden in the Muthunagar area of Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. The workers were reportedly employed by a construction firm undertaking the project for Tiruchy Corporation.

Concerns Over Human Rights Violations

The Commission noted that if the media report is accurate, the incident raises a serious human rights concern. NHRC has therefore issued notices to the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation and the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchirappalli, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

Investigation and Compensation

The report is expected to include the status of the investigation and any compensation paid to the next of kin of the deceased workers.

Safety Measures Under Scrutiny

According to the media report published on September 23, 2025, there was no clarity on whether the victim workers were provided with proper safety gear while performing the hazardous task.