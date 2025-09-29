UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Holds Janata Darshan In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday held a Janata Darshan at his Lucknow camp office, listening to grievances from hundreds of people across the state. He instructed officers to ensure quick and effective redressal of complaints, with strict accountability for any lapses.

A large turnout of men, women, elderly citizens, and youth brought cases related to land disputes, pensions, medical aid, housing, roads, electricity, water supply, police action, education, and jobs. Maurya stressed that Janata Darshan has become a strong medium of direct dialogue with the public, helping the government address ground realities. He directed that in serious matters, spot inspections must be carried out and relief provided without delay.

Maurya assured citizens that no petitioner should return disappointed and emphasized prioritizing issues of women, the elderly, and the disabled. He also ordered strict measures against land encroachments.

