 UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Holds Janata Darshan In Lucknow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Holds Janata Darshan In Lucknow

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Holds Janata Darshan In Lucknow

Maurya stressed that Janata Darshan has become a strong medium of direct dialogue with the public, helping the government address ground realities. He directed that in serious matters, spot inspections must be carried out and relief provided without delay.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday held a Janata Darshan at his Lucknow camp office, listening to grievances from hundreds of people across the state. He instructed officers to ensure quick and effective redressal of complaints, with strict accountability for any lapses.

A large turnout of men, women, elderly citizens, and youth brought cases related to land disputes, pensions, medical aid, housing, roads, electricity, water supply, police action, education, and jobs. Maurya stressed that Janata Darshan has become a strong medium of direct dialogue with the public, helping the government address ground realities. He directed that in serious matters, spot inspections must be carried out and relief provided without delay.

Maurya assured citizens that no petitioner should return disappointed and emphasized prioritizing issues of women, the elderly, and the disabled. He also ordered strict measures against land encroachments.

Read Also
Viksit UP@2047: Municipal Leaders Share Transformation Stories With CM Yogi Adityanath
article-image

Complaints from more than three dozen districts were raised. The Deputy CM personally contacted senior officials in Gonda, Mirzapur, Meerut, Ambedkarnagar, Shravasti, Barabanki, Kaushambi, and Varanasi, giving immediate instructions for

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai NGO Brings Durga Puja Festivities To Tribal Villages In Gadchiroli
Mumbai NGO Brings Durga Puja Festivities To Tribal Villages In Gadchiroli
Mumbai News: MMRCL Faces Public Concern Over Open-Air Design At Hutatma Chowk Metro Station
Mumbai News: MMRCL Faces Public Concern Over Open-Air Design At Hutatma Chowk Metro Station
Maharashyra DyCM Eknath Shinde Hails GST Slab Cuts As Boost To Sales, Jobs And Atmanirbhar Bharat
Maharashyra DyCM Eknath Shinde Hails GST Slab Cuts As Boost To Sales, Jobs And Atmanirbhar Bharat
Panvel Municipal Corporation Marks 9th Anniversary With Cultural Celebrations For Employees
Panvel Municipal Corporation Marks 9th Anniversary With Cultural Celebrations For Employees

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Holds Janata Darshan In Lucknow

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Holds Janata Darshan In Lucknow

UP ATS Foils Terror Plot, Arrests 4 For Conspiring To Kill Hindu Religious Leaders

UP ATS Foils Terror Plot, Arrests 4 For Conspiring To Kill Hindu Religious Leaders

Karur Stampede: Organisers Planned Delay Of Vijay’s Arrival To Show Strength, Say Police

Karur Stampede: Organisers Planned Delay Of Vijay’s Arrival To Show Strength, Say Police

Haryana Shocker: 7-Year-Old School Boy Hung Upside Down, Beaten Up For Not Doing Homework - VIDEO

Haryana Shocker: 7-Year-Old School Boy Hung Upside Down, Beaten Up For Not Doing Homework - VIDEO

Punjab Assembly Slams Centre For 'Lack Of Response' On Flood Relief

Punjab Assembly Slams Centre For 'Lack Of Response' On Flood Relief