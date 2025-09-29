Viksit UP@2047: Municipal Leaders Share Transformation Stories With CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The Viksit UP@2047 dialogue resonated with enthusiasm and confidence as municipal leaders shared stories of transformation with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Chairpersons of corporations, municipalities, and nagar panchayats not only highlighted progress in their regions but also discussed innovations and income-generation strategies. The Chief Minister emphasized that such efforts would lay the foundation for a self-reliant and modern Uttar Pradesh.

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi highlighted the unprecedented rise in non-tax revenue and assured commitment to maintaining a clean environment for the millions of daily visitors. Discussing Ayodhya’s development as a solar city, the Chief Minister suggested convening a mayoral conference to guide other municipal bodies.

Ferozabad Mayor Kamini Rathore shared that the corporation’s annual income had doubled from Rs 18 crore to Rs 40 crore, with a new mall project set to strengthen sustainable revenue. The Chief Minister lauded this initiative and congratulated the team.

Jhansi Mayor Bihari Lal Arya credited the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority, Defence Corridor Node, and Bundelkhand Expressway to the Chief Minister’s vision. He shared that Jhansi ranked second nationally in the Clean Air Survey due to improved waste management. The corporation’s income had grown from Rs 25 crore to Rs 80 crore in three years, with a target of Rs 100 crore.

In Ghaziabad’s Modinagar, Municipality President Vinod Vaishali Jatav sought guidance on utilizing vacant land and enhancing revenue. From Mirzapur, President Shyam Sundar reported an increase in municipal income from Rs 5.89 crore to Rs 11 crore, accompanied by the introduction of free Wi-Fi and digital services. The Chief Minister suggested building multi-level parking and tourist facilities near Maa Vindhyavasini Dham.

Alka Singh of Deoria detailed local projects, prompting the Chief Minister to recommend the construction of multi-level parking on vacant plots. In Sultanpur, President Praveen Agarwal was assured that district headquarters municipalities would be developed as smart cities.

From Meerut’s Phalauda Nagar Panchayat, President Ashok Saini reported income growth from ₹20 lakh to ₹44 lakh. The Chief Minister emphasised the adoption of technology-driven schemes and noted the government’s plan to empower municipalities and Nagar Panchayats with the authority to approve building maps. In Mathura’s Mahavan, President Manju Devi expressed pride that her small Nagar Panchayat of 10,000 people was contributing to the Viksit UP campaign.

Prayagraj Mayor Umesh Ganesh Kesarwani shared a resolution to develop an IT City and create a “New Prayagraj” with initiatives such as planting 2.19 lakh trees and establishing new green zones, including Shivalik Park. The Chief Minister encouraged further development of green initiatives.

Leaders from Sambhal’s Babrala (President Harshvardhan Varshney) and Saharanpur’s Rampur Maniharan (President Renu) also shared updates on the progress in their respective regions. From Shahjahanpur’s Powayan Nagar Panchayat, the President highlighted the construction of a new market to ensure steady income.

Praising the initiative, the Chief Minister remarked that this is the true spirit of Viksit UP@2047, every municipal body must harness its resources, enhance self-reliance, and improve civic amenities.