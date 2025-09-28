'First Govt To Fall In Cinema Hall': Akhilesh Yadav Mocks Yogi Adityanath’s Biopic ‘Ajey’, Says Even BJP MLAs Skipped Screening - VIDEO

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | ANI

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his biographical film 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi', claiming that even BJP MLAs did not watch it.

"The film has lost on the screen, but the dialogue continues. I've heard that even 4 BJP MLAs didn't go to watch the film, and none of them posted a photo while watching the film. It seems the film's producers forgot to issue a whip for watching the film. By this logic, the government would be considered fallen, and this would be the first government to fall not in the 'House' but in the 'cinema hall'," Yadav wrote in a post on X.

He further predicted voters would reject the Yogi government in the 2027 assembly elections.

"Film critics are saying that an SIT needs to be formed to investigate the reasons behind the film's failure; anyway, one reason is that the audience wants to watch genuine emotional films, but this film is miles away from the truth and also from human sensitivities. Right now, the audience has rejected them; after '24, the voters will reject them again in '27 and they'll get rid of their arrogance," Yadav added.

'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' is a biographical drama based on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inspired by the biography The Monk Who Became Chief Minister by Shantanu Gupta.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi, the film stars Anant Joshi in the lead role, alongside Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ajay Mengi, Pawan Malhotra, Rajesh Khattar, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Sarwar Ahuja in pivotal roles.

A special screening was held in Delhi on Thursday, and the film was released in theatres on September 19.

