'Freed Country From Large Scams': PM Narendra Modi During Delhi BJP Office Inauguration - VIDEO

PM Modi | IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, addressed Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the national capital during the inauguration of the Delhi BJP office.

"BJP and NDA governments have provided a new model of good governance in the country. We are moving forward with the mantra of both development and heritage. We have given the highest priority to the safety of our citizens. We have freed the country from large scams and instilled faith in the fight against corruption," PM Modi was qouted as saying by news agency IANS.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister JP Nadda were also present on the occasion. Following the inauguration, PM Modi also inspected the newly constructed building. This new BJP office is onDeendayal Upadhyay Marg.

Amid the tariff row and strained ties with the United States, Prime Minister Modi said, "The less our dependence on foreign products, the better it will be for the country."

Remembered BJP Veterans

Remembering BJP veterans, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, he said, A"Countless leaders like Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj devoted their lives to the party. The relation of Delhi and BJP is not about a city and a party, but it is about service, culture, also being a friend in good times, or bad times. The BJP has been connected to the people here. We have done service of people in every way here. The workers of Jana Sangh helped the people who came after partition. Advani ji became the voice of people. In 1984, the anti-Sikh riots left a big scar on people of Delhi, the BJP tried to protect them," PM Modi said.

The new office, built on an 825-square-metre plot, cost ₹2.23 crore. The five-storey building includes two basement levels for parking.