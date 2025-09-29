'It's Her Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi Pens Foreword For Indian Edition Of Giorgia Meloni's Autobiography | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written the foreword for the Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s autobiography, describing it as "her Mann Ki Baat".

The book, titled I am Giorgia: My Roots, My Principles and published by Rupa Publications, is set to be launched in India soon.

Here's What Modi Wrote In the Foreword

In his introduction, Modi called it a “great” honour to write the foreword, saying he did so with “respect, admiration and friendship” for Meloni, whom he considers a “patriot and outstanding contemporary leader”. Reflecting on his interactions with world leaders over the past 11 years, Modi wrote that Meloni’s life and leadership embodied “timeless truths” and would be well received in India as a story of a leader who defends cultural heritage while engaging with the world on equal terms.

The prime minister also highlighted how Meloni’s “inspiring and historic” journey resonated deeply with Indians. He applauded her for defending “motherhood, national identity and tradition”, while underlining that India and Italy are bound by more than diplomatic agreements. “We are bound by shared civilizational instincts like the defence of heritage, the strength of community and the celebration of womanhood as a guiding force. Our nations are joined in spirit by a respect for tradition and an embrace of modernity. This is the bedrock of my own personal friendship with Prime Minister Meloni,” Modi wrote in the foreword.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A Bestseller With Global Editions

The original version of Meloni’s autobiography was published in 2021, when she was opposition leader in Italy. She went on to become the country’s first woman prime minister in 2022. In June 2025, the US edition of the book was launched with a foreword by Donald Trump Jr, son of the US president. Trump Jr referred to her “working class” background and described the memoir as an “unfiltered story of the patriotic tidal wave that Meloni would ride”.

Meloni’s memoir addresses both her political career and personal struggles, including her experiences as an unmarried mother and the criticism she faced during pregnancy. Her rallying cry during the 2022 election campaign, “I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am Italian, I am Christian. You can’t take that away from me," is reflected in the book’s central themes.

India and Italy’s relations deepened after Meloni’s state visit to New Delhi in March 2023, which led to the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership. Their rapport has also drawn attention on social media, with the hashtag #Melodi trending in late 2023 after the two leaders shared a selfie from COP28 in Dubai.