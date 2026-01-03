UP Shocker: 6-Year-Old Gang Raped, Thrown From Terrace In Bulandshahr, Accused Arrested After Encounter| VIDEO

UP police arrest two tenants after a swift encounter in Bulandshahr, where a 6-year-old girl was gang-raped and thrown from a terrace. | X/@Benarasiyaa

A horrific case of sexual violence has shaken Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. A six-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped and murdered late on January 2. The assailants, in an attempt to conceal the crime, threw the minor from a rooftop. The child was discovered in a critically injured condition in a field behind her residence and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Community Health Centre in Sikandrabad.

Father’s Complaint & Swift Police Action

The distraught father immediately filed a formal complaint at the Sikandrabad police station. In his report, he expressed suspicion towards two tenants living in his house, identified as Raju and Veeru Kashyap.

Taking swift cognizance of the case, the Senior Superintendent of Police formed special teams. Acting on the complaint, Uttar Pradesh Police located the suspects within three hours at an under-construction colony on the premises of one Idris.

Encounter & Arrest

When police teams surrounded the area, the accused allegedly opened fire. In the ensuing encounter, police retaliated, injuring both Raju and Veeru Kashyap in their legs. The accused were arrested in an injured condition and subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment. Their swift apprehension followed the father's prompt complaint and the police's coordinated response.

Ongoing Investigation

A thorough investigation into the brutal gang rape and murder is currently underway. Police are piecing together the sequence of events that led to the child going missing from her home and the subsequent assault.