UP Horror: Woman Gang-Raped After Husband Stakes Her In Gambling; Father-in-Law, Relatives Also Accused

A young woman from Niwada village in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat has recounted a harrowing tale of inhumane atrocities committed by her in-laws just days after her marriage. According to the victim, she married Danish from Khiwai village in Meerut in October last year. However, her home turned into a living hell after the wedding. The woman alleged that her husband Danish was addicted to gambling, and one day after losing a game, he staked his wife as a wager.

What followed was a crime that shames humanity. After her husband lost, eight men took turns raping her. The victim named three accused, Umesh Gupta, Monu and Anshul, all residents of Ghaziabad. The allegations did not end there. The victim claimed that her brother-in-law Shahid and sister-in-law's husband Shaukin also forcibly had physical relations with her.

The most serious accusation was that her father-in-law Yameen also raped her and punished her for not bringing dowry, saying, "You will have to keep us happy because you didn't bring dowry."The victim also revealed that when she became pregnant, her in-laws forcibly aborted the child. After that, their cruelty intensified, acid was poured on her legs, and she was pushed into a river with the intention of killing her. She somehow survived and reached her parents' home, where her family provided support.

The woman has alleged that the accused are threatening her father to withdraw the case. According to reports, a case has been registered at Binoli police station and an investigation is underway. Police have assured strict action.