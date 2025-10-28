Woman Accuses Men Of Assault Inside 5-Star Kolkata Hotel; Police Probe Links Group To Park Street Gang-Rape Convict, CCTV Footage Under Review | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kolkata: A woman alleged that she was assaulted and molested by a group of men inside a nightclub located within a five-star hotel in Kolkata. Police said that the alleged incident took place in the early hours of October 26 and that an investigation is underway. However, no arrests have been made so far, according to a report by PTI.

The complainant, accompanied by her husband, brother and friends, was inside the nightclub when an argument broke out with another group, leading to a violent confrontation that reportedly lasted more than an hour. The complaint was filed at the Bidhannagar South Police Station.

Family claims assault, forced to hide inside liquor room

According to the woman’s complaint, the group of men allegedly attacked them with bottles and attempted to touch her inappropriately. “They attacked us with bottles and tried to touch me inappropriately,” she said, as quoted by India Today.

She further claimed that her family was forced to hide inside the club’s liquor room as the situation escalated. When her brother tried to intervene, bottles were allegedly thrown at him. The complaint also mentioned that around 20 more people joined the attack later, preventing the group from leaving the club.

The woman said she tried calling the police for help, but the club doors were blocked, making it impossible for them to exit. The confrontation is believed to have started around 4:15 am and continued until nearly dawn.

Police investigate, link to Park Street case under scrutiny

Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Mukesh Kumar told India Today that an FIR was filed immediately after receiving the complaint. “Our team has gathered CCTV footage from the club, which is being examined. The statement of the victim has been recorded. Investigation is underway and all aspects are being looked into,” Kumar said.

According to PTI, businessman Naser Khan and his nephew Junaid Khan are among those named in the FIR. Police have yet to confirm whether Naser Khan is the same person convicted in the 2012 Park Street gang-rape case. Khan, who had served a prison term in that case before being released in 2020, has denied involvement in the nightclub assault, claiming he was not present at the venue.

Police have registered an FIR under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are reviewing CCTV evidence to identify all those involved. The investigation is ongoing.