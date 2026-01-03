 Andhra Pradesh: Drunk Man Climbs Atop Sri Govindarajaswami Temple, Damages And Attempts To Steal Kalashas; Incident Caught CCTV
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh: Drunk Man Climbs Atop Sri Govindarajaswami Temple, Damages And Attempts To Steal Kalashas; Incident Caught CCTV

Andhra Pradesh: Drunk Man Climbs Atop Sri Govindarajaswami Temple, Damages And Attempts To Steal Kalashas; Incident Caught CCTV

A drunk man climbed atop the Sri Govindarajaswami Temple in Andhra Pradesh, damaging two kalashas and triggering serious security concerns. The incident, captured on CCTV and now viral, reportedly took nearly three hours for police, fire officials, and temple staff to resolve. The man has since been taken into police custody.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Drunk man climbs atop Sri Govindarajaswami Temple in Andhra Pradesh, damages kalashas, and raises serious security concerns as the incident is caught on CCTV | X/@revathitweets

A man in an inebriated state climbed atop the Sri Govindarajaswami Temple in Andhra Pradesh, demanding alcohol and raising serious concerns over a major security lapse at the sacred temple premises. According to various media reports, the man has been taken into custody by police officials. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the temple premises.

The whole incident caught on CCTV

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. It shows the man climbing onto the temple structure and holding on to the kalashas placed on top. Reports state that he entered the temple premises after darshan had concluded. In the process, the man allegedly damaged two kalashas.

Officials said that after darshan hours, the intoxicated man made his way towards the temple wall and climbed up, allegedly attempting to steal the kalashas installed atop the structure.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Civic Body Elections 2026: 'Democracy Being Bought With Bags Of Cash,' Says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut On Unopposed Elections
Maharashtra Civic Body Elections 2026: 'Democracy Being Bought With Bags Of Cash,' Says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut On Unopposed Elections
'Neighboring Country Is Not Trustworthy': Disclaimer In Ikkis About Pakistani Soldier Goes Viral
'Neighboring Country Is Not Trustworthy': Disclaimer In Ikkis About Pakistani Soldier Goes Viral
NTPC Sanctions ₹23.16 Crore For Advanced Radiotherapy Upgrade At GCRI Siddhpur Centre
NTPC Sanctions ₹23.16 Crore For Advanced Radiotherapy Upgrade At GCRI Siddhpur Centre
Kerala's Left Front Legislator Antony Raju Convicted In 36-Year-Old Underwear Evidence Tampering Case
Kerala's Left Front Legislator Antony Raju Convicted In 36-Year-Old Underwear Evidence Tampering Case

Man Asks For 90ml After Brought Down

According to a post on X, it reportedly took nearly three hours for police, fire department personnel and temple security staff to safely bring the man down. After he was rescued, media personnel questioned him about reports claiming he had demanded a full bottle of alcohol. The man responded that he had only asked for 90 ml.

At the time of publishing this report, it remains unclear whether the man has been charged under any specific sections of the law.

Temple Theft in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha Caught on CCTV

In a separate incident, a shocking theft inside a temple in Amroha’s Green Colony, Uttar Pradesh, has raised concerns over public safety. The robbery, which took place inside the temple premises, has also gone viral on social media.

Read Also
Temple Theft Caught On Camera: Man Steals Cash From Donation Box In Uttar Pradesh's Amroha District
article-image

CCTV footage shows a young man entering the temple alone. He is seen bowing and pretending to pray in front of Lord Shiva to pose as a devotee. He then approaches the locked donation box (hundi) near the shrine.

The video shows the accused forcefully breaking open the lock or lid of the donation box using his hands or a tool. He is then seen scooping out the cash, stuffing it into a bag or his clothing, briefly checking his surroundings, and fleeing the temple.

Police officials confirmed that an investigation has been launched based on the CCTV footage, and efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala's Left Front Legislator Antony Raju Convicted In 36-Year-Old Underwear Evidence Tampering...

Kerala's Left Front Legislator Antony Raju Convicted In 36-Year-Old Underwear Evidence Tampering...

'Gig Model Does Not Pressure Riders, Flexible Schedules & Welfare Benefits Make Reliable Source Of...

'Gig Model Does Not Pressure Riders, Flexible Schedules & Welfare Benefits Make Reliable Source Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 03, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 03, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Andhra Pradesh: Drunk Man Climbs Atop Sri Govindarajaswami Temple, Damages And Attempts To Steal...

Andhra Pradesh: Drunk Man Climbs Atop Sri Govindarajaswami Temple, Damages And Attempts To Steal...

J&K: Indian Army Launches Community Radio Station Near Line Of Control In Rajouri

J&K: Indian Army Launches Community Radio Station Near Line Of Control In Rajouri