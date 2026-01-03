Andhra Pradesh: Drunk Man Climbs Atop Sri Govindarajaswami Temple, Damages And Attempts To Steal Kalashas; Incident Caught CCTV

Drunk man climbs atop Sri Govindarajaswami Temple in Andhra Pradesh, damages kalashas, and raises serious security concerns as the incident is caught on CCTV | X/@revathitweets

A man in an inebriated state climbed atop the Sri Govindarajaswami Temple in Andhra Pradesh, demanding alcohol and raising serious concerns over a major security lapse at the sacred temple premises. According to various media reports, the man has been taken into custody by police officials. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the temple premises.

The whole incident caught on CCTV

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. It shows the man climbing onto the temple structure and holding on to the kalashas placed on top. Reports state that he entered the temple premises after darshan had concluded. In the process, the man allegedly damaged two kalashas.

Officials said that after darshan hours, the intoxicated man made his way towards the temple wall and climbed up, allegedly attempting to steal the kalashas installed atop the structure.

Man Asks For 90ml After Brought Down

According to a post on X, it reportedly took nearly three hours for police, fire department personnel and temple security staff to safely bring the man down. After he was rescued, media personnel questioned him about reports claiming he had demanded a full bottle of alcohol. The man responded that he had only asked for 90 ml.

At the time of publishing this report, it remains unclear whether the man has been charged under any specific sections of the law.

Temple Theft in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha Caught on CCTV

In a separate incident, a shocking theft inside a temple in Amroha’s Green Colony, Uttar Pradesh, has raised concerns over public safety. The robbery, which took place inside the temple premises, has also gone viral on social media.

CCTV footage shows a young man entering the temple alone. He is seen bowing and pretending to pray in front of Lord Shiva to pose as a devotee. He then approaches the locked donation box (hundi) near the shrine.

The video shows the accused forcefully breaking open the lock or lid of the donation box using his hands or a tool. He is then seen scooping out the cash, stuffing it into a bag or his clothing, briefly checking his surroundings, and fleeing the temple.

Police officials confirmed that an investigation has been launched based on the CCTV footage, and efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused.