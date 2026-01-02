Temple Theft Caught On Camera: Man Steals Cash From Donation Box In Uttar Pradesh's Amroha District

A shocking theft inside a temple in Amroha’s Green Colony, Uttar Pradesh, has raised concerns about public safety. The entire incident of the robbery has now gone viral on social media. CCTV footage shows a young man entering a local temple alone, bowing, and pretending to pray in front of the deity, Lord Shiva, to appear as a devotee. He then approaches the locked donation box (hundi) near the shrine.

The video reveals the thief forcefully breaking open the lock or lid of the box using his hands or a tool. He scoops out the cash, stuffs it into a bag or his clothing, quickly glances around to ensure no one is watching, and flees the temple. Police have confirmed that an investigation has been launched based on the video evidence, with efforts underway to identify and trace the accused.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Woman Caught Stealing Cash in Jhansi Mobile Shop

In a separate but equally disturbing incident, CCTV footage from Jhansi shows a woman stealing cash from a mobile phone shop. The video captures her casually approaching the counter, engaging the shop owner in conversation, and browsing phones to divert attention.

While the owner is distracted, she discreetly reaches into an open cash drawer, grabs a bundle of cash, and slips it into her bag. She then continues acting like a normal customer and leaves the shop calmly. The entire act highlights a calculated distraction tactic, demonstrating the growing sophistication of petty thefts in urban areas. Authorities are reviewing the footage to track and apprehend her.

Both incidents underline the need for stricter surveillance and heightened public vigilance in commercial and religious spaces across Uttar Pradesh.