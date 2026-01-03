 Congress To Launch Nationwide 'MNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' Against G-RAMG Act From January 8
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress To Launch Nationwide 'MNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' Against G-RAMG Act From January 8

Congress To Launch Nationwide 'MNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' Against G-RAMG Act From January 8

Congress announced a nationwide agitation from January 8 against the G-RAMG Act, claiming it “silently kills” MNREGA and undermines rural citizens' legal right to work. Leaders allege the new law limits employment guarantees, violates the Constitution, and centralizes control. The campaign, ‘MNREGA Bachao Abhiyan,’ will run for 45 days to protect rural employment rights.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Congress To Launch Nationwide 'MNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' Against G-RAMG Act From January 8 | X @INCIndia

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday announced a nationwide agitation against the G-RAMG Act from January 8, alleging that it “silently kills” the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and undermines the legal right to work guaranteed to rural citizens.

The announcement was made during a press briefing at the Congress office in New Delhi by party general secretary K. C. Venugopal and senior leader Jairam Ramesh.

Read Also
Assam Police Arrest 18 In Karbi Anglong For Murdering Couple Over Witchcraft Suspicion
article-image
Read Also
PM Modi Inaugurates Grand Exhibition Of Sacred Piprahwa Relics In New Delhi, Marking Historic...
article-image

Addressing the media, Venugopal said the Congress has finalised a detailed plan to protect MNREGA through a countrywide campaign titled ‘MNREGA Bachao Abhiyan’. He said, “G-RAMG is a law enacted by the Indian government. There was a serious discussion about the future course of action against this law, and the Congress National Committee decided to launch a strong campaign throughout the country to save MNREGA.”

Calling the new legislation harmful, Venugopal said, “This law wants to kill MNREGA. Because of MNREGA, hunger reduced, migration declined, and roads, canals and dams were created. During the COVID period and economic crisis, MNREGA became a protective net for the people of this country.”

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Sindhudurg Airport Secures DGCA Nod For 24x7 All-Weather Operations
Maharashtra: Sindhudurg Airport Secures DGCA Nod For 24x7 All-Weather Operations
Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral
Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Details Here
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Details Here
Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally
Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally
Read Also
'Punches Thrown, Attack With Sticks': Viral Video Shows Violent Altercation Between Devotees &...
article-image
Read Also
Kerala's Left Front Legislator Antony Raju Convicted In 36-Year-Old Underwear Evidence Tampering...
article-image

He further alleged that under the G-RAMG framework, employment is no longer a guaranteed right. “Under G-RAMG, employment is no longer a right. Work will only be provided through panchayats and not by the government. MNREGA was demand-driven, while G-RAMG includes budget caps. It silently kills the legal right to work,” Venugopal said.

Jairam Ramesh warned that the decentralised nature of MNREGA was being dismantled. “MNREGA was a decentralised scheme. Now everything will be decided in Delhi and villages will suffer. Many panchayats will receive zero funds,” he added.

Ramesh alleged that the law violates constitutional provisions. “Article 258 of the Constitution says this formula should be decided after consultation between the state and central governments. But they did not do so. They decided it themselves. This violates the Constitution,” he said.

Read Also
'Gig Model Does Not Pressure Riders, Flexible Schedules & Welfare Benefits Make Reliable Source Of...
article-image
Read Also
Andhra Pradesh: Drunk Man Climbs Atop Sri Govindarajaswami Temple, Damages And Attempts To Steal...
article-image

Drawing a parallel with the farmers’ agitation, Ramesh said, “The three farm laws protest was Delhi-centric, but MNREGA Bachao Abhiyan will not be Delhi-centric. It will take place at the state, district, block and panchayat levels.”

He recalled the origins of MNREGA, saying it was passed in 2005 with broad political consensus and committee scrutiny. “In this new law, it is not Viksit Bharat, it is Vinash Bharat. We demand MNREGA be brought back, and rural India be saved,” Ramesh said.

Announcing the road map, he said the campaign would begin on January 8 and run for 45 days. “This will be a national movement. If needed, we will go to court. The result will be the same as what happened with the three black farm laws,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally

Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally

Congress To Launch Nationwide 'MNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' Against G-RAMG Act From January 8

Congress To Launch Nationwide 'MNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' Against G-RAMG Act From January 8

Assam Police Arrest 18 In Karbi Anglong For Murdering Couple Over Witchcraft Suspicion

Assam Police Arrest 18 In Karbi Anglong For Murdering Couple Over Witchcraft Suspicion

PM Modi Inaugurates Grand Exhibition Of Sacred Piprahwa Relics In New Delhi, Marking Historic...

PM Modi Inaugurates Grand Exhibition Of Sacred Piprahwa Relics In New Delhi, Marking Historic...

Tamil Nadu: Over 900 Bulls & 300 Participants Take Part In State's First Jallikattu Event Of 2026

Tamil Nadu: Over 900 Bulls & 300 Participants Take Part In State's First Jallikattu Event Of 2026