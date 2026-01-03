 'Punches Thrown, Attack With Sticks': Viral Video Shows Violent Altercation Between Devotees & Volunteers Over Darshan Lines At Uttarakhand’s Siddh Bali Temple
A heated scuffle broke out between devotees and volunteers at Uttarakhand’s Siddh Bali Temple after a dispute over darshan lines for incoming and outgoing visitors. The altercation, caught on camera and now viral, shows pushing and shoving inside the crowded premises. No case has been registered and no arrests have been reported so far.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Scuffle erupts between devotees and volunteers over darshan lines at Siddh Bali Temple in Uttarakhand | X/@gharkekalesh

A heated argument broke out between devotees and volunteers inside the Siddh Bali Temple premises in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, on 2 January morning. The incident was caught on camera, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

Violence Caught on Camera

The video shows devotees and volunteers pushing and shoving each other amid raised voices in the crowded area near the temple entrance. As the altercation escalates, a man wearing a white shirt is seen striking another individual with a stick and charging towards him, while the other person attempts to fight back.

Several onlookers can be seen trying to intervene and defuse the situation. However, the footage shows multiple people charging at one another, adding to the chaos inside the packed temple premises.

According to Hindi media reports, the dispute was over entry and exit darshan lines between devotees and volunteers. No case has been registered, and no arrests have been reported so far.

Similar Incident at Badrinath Temple

In another incident of violence at a religious site, a video that surfaced on social media on July 3, 2025, shows devotees involved in a physical fight on the staircase of the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand.

According to reports, the fight broke out following a dispute over taking photographs for social media. The brawl, which was also captured on camera, shows devotees engaged in a heated physical altercation over access to a spot on the temple stairs.

Dispute Over Photos Turns Violent

The viral footage shows two men arguing and pushing each other within the temple premises, as other devotees present at the spot attempt to separate them. Reports suggest the altercation began when one individual tried to take photos on the staircase and another group objected, leading to a full-blown fight between the two sides.

