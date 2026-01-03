'Apne Marzi Se Iram Ko Bhejta Hoon': Meerut Husband Retracts His Threat Allegation Against Viral Influencer Shadab Jakati | VIDEO

Meerut husband retracts claims against influencer Shadab Jakati in a new video featuring all three | X/ @NazishIqbal12

In a new development in the ongoing online controversy, Khurshid, the husband of content creator Iram, has publicly retracted his earlier allegations against social media influencer Shadab Jakati.

A Public Reversal of Allegations

In a fresh video, where all three individuals are seen sitting together calmly, Khurshid directly addresses the camera. He states that he now has no issues and is sending his wife to work with Jakati of his own free will. He says, "Bhai, humein koi dikkat nahi hai. Main apni marzi se Iram ko Shadab ke saath bhejta hoon" (Brother, I have no problem. I send Iram with Shadab of my own will). His demeanor appears relaxed, contradicting his previous serious claims.

Initial Claims of Threats

The controversy began when Khurshid, a resident of Meerut, had alleged that his wife Iram would stay away from home for days while collaborating with influencer Shadab Jakati. He claimed that whenever he objected, both Iram and Jakati would threaten him with violence. These allegations were intensified after widely circulated social media post, which included a clip of Iram and Jakati sitting together comfortably in a car, creating content.

This sudden reversal leaves the initial serious accusations unresolved and raises significant questions about the nature of the prior claims and the circumstances behind this change. The online discourse continues to scrutinize the situation.