 Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally
Karnataka recorded its highest-ever organ donations in 2025 with 198 donations, surpassing the previous record of 178 in 2023. This achievement places the state third nationally, behind Tamil Nadu (267) and Telangana (205). The milestone reflects significant progress for Karnataka's State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) in advancing transplant efforts.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bengaluru: Karnataka has recorded its highest-ever organ donation figures with 198 donations in 2025, setting a new milestone in the state's transplant history, officials said on Saturday.

This has surpassed the previous record registered in 2023, when the state reported 178 organ donations, they said.

