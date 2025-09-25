 Irfan Solanki, Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA, Gets Bail From Allahabad High Court In Gangster Act Case - VIDEO
PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 06:08 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in a case registered against him under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

The order was passed by Justice Samir Jain, who had reserved his judgement on September 2 after hearing counsels for the parties.

Solanki had filed the bail application in a case registered against him at Jajmau police station, Kanpur.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Irfan Solanki, Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA, Gets Bail From Allahabad High Court In Gangster Act Case

