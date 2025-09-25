Irfan Solanki, Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA, Gets Bail From Allahabad High Court In Gangster Act Case - VIDEO

Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki Gets Bail From Allahabad High Court In Gangster Act Case |

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in a case registered against him under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

The order was passed by Justice Samir Jain, who had reserved his judgement on September 2 after hearing counsels for the parties.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After Nearly 2 Years - VIDEO

Solanki had filed the bail application in a case registered against him at Jajmau police station, Kanpur.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)