Irfan Solanki, Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA, Gets Bail From Allahabad High Court In Gangster Act Case - VIDEO

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in a case registered against him under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.
The order was passed by Justice Samir Jain, who had reserved his judgement on September 2 after hearing counsels for the parties.
Solanki had filed the bail application in a case registered against him at Jajmau police station, Kanpur.
