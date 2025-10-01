Haryana Govt Defers Crop Loan Repayment To Provide Relief For Flood-Hit Farmers

Haryana chief minister, Nayab Saini | ANI

Chandigarh: Providing relief to farmers affected by recent heavy rains and flood situation, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Wednesday announced the deferment of electricity bill payments for tubewell connections in the state until December 2025.

Briefing newspersons here, the chief minister also announced relief on crop loans stating that in villages where more than 50% of crops have been damaged, and where farmers who have taken loans and have suffered crop losses of 33% or more, the recovery of Kharif season crop loans taken from cooperative societies has been deferred. Such farmers will also be provided fresh crop loans for the upcoming Rabi season. This decision will benefit nearly 3 lakh farmers.

He said that electricity bills that were due up to July 2025 can now be paid from January 2026 without any additional charges, benefiting 7.10 lakh farmers with immediate financial relief.

Saini who transferred a total of Rs 4.72 crore directly into the bank accounts of 2,386 affected families. This includes Rs 4.67 crore for damage to 2,371 houses and Rs 4.21 lakh for the loss of 13 animals. He said that the recent heavy rains and flood situation had severely impacted many districts of Haryana, causing losses to crops, livestock, and property. The government, he stressed, stands firmly with every affected family.

He held that verification of claims pertaining to the affected farmers is underway, and in areas where crops have been damaged due to flooding, compensation of up to Rs 15,000 per acre will be provided soon.