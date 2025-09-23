Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After Nearly 2 Years - VIDEO

Azam Khan | ANI

Lucknow/Rampur: Samajwadi Party veteran Azam Khan walked out of Sitapur jail on Tuesday afternoon after nearly two years in custody. His release, originally scheduled for 9 AM, was delayed due to a pending fine in one case. Once the amount was deposited at Rampur court, Sitapur jail authorities cleared his release around 12:30 PM.

As Khan stepped out in a car, he waved to hundreds of waiting supporters. His convoy made its way to Rampur, where thousands lined the route to shower him with flowers. His elder son, Adeel Khan, compared the day to “Eid for the family.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Azam Khan, a founding member of the SP, has been jailed multiple times since 2020. This time, he was behind bars since October 2023 in connection with property and forgery-related cases. A total of 93 cases have been filed against him in Rampur over the years, with 12 already decided. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed Khan’s release, calling it a “victory for democracy” and alleging BJP misused agencies to frame him. Shivpal Singh Yadav echoed the view, asserting that Khan was wrongly punished and will remain with the SP. Speculation about his possible shift to BSP was dismissed by SP leaders as “mere rumours.” Khan himself avoided making direct political statements but thanked supporters, saying he had no contact with anyone during his jail term. “I had no phone access for five years, I met no one,” he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Khan’s political journey stretches back to 1989 when he first became a cabinet minister in UP. Over the years, he has held several key portfolios, including urban development and parliamentary affairs, and served as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Khan clashed with DSP

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, released from Sitapur jail after 23 months, got into an altercation with a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) upon his return to Rampur. Khan reportedly became angry with the DSP, accusing the police of harassing travelers.

False cases will be redacted

Akhilesh Yadav said if the SP forms the next government in UP, all “false cases” against Azam Khan will be withdrawn. He compared it to the withdrawal of cases by current BJP leaders, including the CM and Deputy CM. Yadav hailed the release as a moment of justice and reli