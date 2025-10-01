Dussehra 2025: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Celebrate Festival With Soldiers In Gujarat's Bhuj

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh |

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday called on soldiers to embrace new technologies, prioritise training and stay prepared for every challenge.

Singh was addressing a group of soldiers at a traditional 'Barakhana' in Gujarat's Bhuj.

"Wars are not won by weapons alone, but by discipline, morale, and constant readiness. Embrace new technologies, make training an integral part of your routine, and prepare yourself for every situation," he said.

"In today's world, the force that remains invincible is the one that continuously learns and adapts to new challenges," he added.

The defence minister will celebrate Dussehra and Vijayadashami with the troops in Bhuj.

He highlighted that while traditional threats remain, new challenges such as terrorism, cyber-attacks, drone warfare, and information warfare have added multidimensional risks.

"These cannot be countered by weapons alone. Mental strength, updated knowledge, and quick adaptability are equally important," he emphasised.

Extending his greetings on Vijayadashami, Singh called it a festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and righteousness over injustice.

The defence minister assured the soldiers that the government is fully committed to their welfare, modernisation of the armed forces, and respect for veterans.

"The well-being of our soldiers is non-negotiable," he reiterated.

"The dream of a strong, self-reliant, and developed India rests on the shoulders of our soldiers. It is through their dedication and sacrifice that this dream is being fulfilled every day."

Calling the 21st century the era of India, Singh said the country is moving swiftly towards self-reliance in defence.

He expressed confidence that with the commitment of the armed forces, India will soon be home to one of the finest militaries in the world, according to the defence ministry.

Singh paid rich tributes to the land of Bhuj and Kutch, describing it not merely as a geographic location but as an "emotion and a saga of courage".

Recalling the valour displayed during the 1971 war and the 1999 Kargil conflict, as well as the resilience shown in the aftermath of the 2001 earthquake, he said Bhuj exemplifies the spirit of the mythical phoenix rising from the ashes.

"The soil of Kutch carries in its grains the bravery and indomitable spirit of its people and soldiers," he added.

