Bengaluru Horror: Woman Alleges Husband Secretly Filmed Her In Bedroom, Forced Her Into Sex With His Foreign Clients | Representational Photo

Bengaluru: Police in Bengaluru have launched an investigation after a woman accused her husband of secretly filming their private moments and blackmailing her into having sex with his clients abroad.

The case has been registered at the Puttenahalli Police Station against the husband, Syed Inamul Haq, and three others on charges of conspiracy and harassment.

Allegations of Hidden Camera and Blackmail

According to the complaint, Haq had installed a hidden camera in the couple’s bedroom without his wife’s knowledge. The footage, she alleged, was later shared with his friends overseas and used to threaten her. “The accused has captured private photos and videos without my consent and has shared it with his friends who are abroad,” she told police.

The woman further said her husband pressured her into meeting the demands of his clients. “He had threatened to leak the photos and videos online if I don’t accept these demands,” the complaint reads. The allegations extend to physical abuse, with claims of assault during the marriage.

Police Initiate Action

The woman also accused Haq of hiding the fact that he was already married when he wed her, describing this as a deliberate deception. She alleged that the marriage quickly turned into a cycle of intimidation and violence.

Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Haq and three others for their alleged involvement. Investigators confirmed that relevant sections of law have been invoked, and further inquiries are underway to verify the woman's claims and collect additional evidence.