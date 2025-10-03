Congress Leader Udit Raj Compares PM Modi To ‘Modern Ravana’, Criticizes Policies Weakening Manufacturing And Self-Reliance

Congress leader Udit Raj | X @ians_india

New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic and governance policies, accusing him of weakening India’s manufacturing sector and increasing the country’s dependence on imports, particularly from China. Backing Sanjay Raut’s remarks where the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said it was "time to burn Delhi's Raavans", Udit Raj said in a post on X that "PM Modi is a symbol of modern Ravana, and the way he is building his golden palace, once he enters it, he will see the same golden palace burn."

Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj says, "Sanjay Raut has said that the Ravana of Delhi must be burned, and the day to burn Delhi’s Ravana is near. PM Modi cannot continue for long, and soon there will be fire in his Lanka" pic.twitter.com/eH1SnyKV5E — IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2025

Speaking to IANS, Udit Raj endorsed Sanjay Raut's remarks, who on October 2 made a fiery speech during a Dussehra rally in Mumbai, calling for political change at the Centre.

Sanjay Raut reportedly said, “It is time to burn Delhi's Raavan,” targeting the Central government and accusing it of having come to power through “vote theft.”

Backing Raut’s remarks, Udit Raj said the message was valid and timely.

“It is absolutely right to say that modern-day Ravana PM Modi’s policies have weakened our production, making us far more dependent on China,” Udit Raj said. “What Rahul Gandhi said about ‘Vocal for Local’ is correct. Production has gone down in Europe, America, and India, but while America and Europe can withstand it, India cannot.”

He further argued that under the current government, India’s self-reliance has been severely compromised.

“Our dependence on other countries for goods, commodities, and essentials has increased drastically, and our manufacturing has declined sharply, which needs urgent revival,” he said.

The Congress leader also criticised the Prime Minister’s alleged inaccessibility to the public and lawmakers alike, drawing a comparison with former Prime Minister late Dr Manmohan Singh.

“Now, instead of responding to people, PM Modi spends years travelling abroad with officials, shutting doors to public interaction. Either he is abroad or on election tours, but rarely available as Prime Minister for citizens,” Udit Raj said.

“When Manmohan Singh was PM, despite not being in any major position I was able to meet him multiple times, even on issues like reservations. That system of accessibility has collapsed. The PMO is no longer open to the public,” he added.

