Ex-NSG Commando Who Fought 26/11 Held As 'Kingpin' Of Rajasthan’s Ganja Smuggling Racket

Jaipur: A former National Security Guard (NSG) commando who once fought terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has now been arrested in Rajasthan for running a large-scale ganja smuggling network.

Police identified the accused as Bajrang Singh, a resident of Sikar district, and said he was caught on Wednesday night (October 1) in Churu with 200 kilograms of the banned drug.

From Soldier to Smuggler

Singh had left school after Class 10 but joined the Border Security Force (BSF) owing to his fitness and physique. He served in Punjab, Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha and West Bengal before being selected for the NSG, where he spent seven years and participated in the 2008 anti-terror operation in Mumbai.

In 2021, Singh shifted focus to politics, returning to his village and campaigning actively for a political party. He also fielded his wife in local elections, though she lost. According to police, it was during this period that Singh came into contact with individuals with criminal links. Using his knowledge of Odisha from his BSF service, he connected with drug traffickers in Odisha and Telangana and soon rose to head a smuggling syndicate.

Operation Gaanjaney and Singh's Arrest

Rajasthan Police said Singh specialised in transporting large consignments across state borders, with multiple cases already registered against him, including a 2023 arrest near Hyderabad where two quintals of ganja were seized.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) had been tracking him for two months under ‘Operation Gaanjaney’. Investigators traced him through his cook’s communications, eventually narrowing down his location in Ratangarh, Churu.

Police officers shadowed Singh after spotting him on a motorcycle and later raided his hideout in a planned operation. “This operation was a result of weeks of planning and intelligence sharing. The arrest of a hardened operative like Bajrang is a significant achievement in neutralising the terror-narcotics nexus in Rajasthan,” Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar said.

Singh, who had been carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, is now facing further investigation into his role in the syndicate.