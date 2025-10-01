Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Manager Siddharth Sharma & Event Organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta Arrested - VIDEO

Manager Siddharth Sharma & Event Organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta Arrested |

Guwahati: The ongoing probe into Assam's heart throb music composer, singer, lyricist and actor Zubeen Garg’s death has gathered a new momentum with the dramatic arrest of his manager Siddharth Sharma and the North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta early morning today.

While Mahanta was nabbed around midnight from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi shortly after returning from Singapore, Sharma was reportedly arrested at a Gurugram toll plaza around 1am on the way from Rajasthan to Delhi.

Some reports suggest that Sharma was arrested from an apartment in Gurugram.

A convoy of three vehicles, including two buses carrying security personnel, escorted them to the Magistrate’s House before they were taken to CID headquarters for interrogation

Mahanta and Sharma were flown together to Guwahati under police protection and produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

“The investigation will proceed strictly as per the law,” SIT chief M.P. Gupta told the press. He added that Mahanta was arrested at Delhi airport upon his arrival from Singapore after a lookout circular was issued against him.

“The Bureau of Immigration detained him and handed him over to us,” Gupta said.

Sharma was tracked to a location between Rajasthan and Haryana and arrested the previous night. “We have also recovered Zubeen Garg’s mobile phone from Sharma,” he added.

They duo has been remanded in police custody for 14 days.

Assam's heartthrob Zubeen passed away in Singapore on September 19 reportedly from drowning, plunging the entire state into grief and sorrow.

Millions poured out on to the streets to pay homage to their beloved cultural icon.

He was cremated with full state honours near Sonapur on September 23.

However, as reports began to appear about the mysterious circumstances of his death, public anger increased and multiple FIRs were filed at various police stations across Assam against the duo, suspecting foul play.

The Assam government also announced a nine-menber Special Investigation Team to probe the manner.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma too assured the public that the government would take strict action if anyone was found guilty.

Reacting to the arrests, Garg’s wife Garima expressed confidence in Assam Police. “I want the police to get all the details out of them. Now that the investigation is on, we are hoping the facts will come to light and the law will take its course,” she said. She added, “All we, and millions of his admirers, want is fast justice.”