 'Sari Saas Khabardar Ho Jao': Lawyer Explains Can Mothers-In-Law Be 'Sued' For 'Interfering' - VIDEO
According to the court, if a third party attempts to sabotage the love or emotional bond between a married couple, the affected spouse may be entitled to file an Alienation of Affection (AoA) case against that individual.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Video screengrab | Instagram/@thewonderlawyer

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is poised to deliver a landmark judgment that could redefine how married couples handle interference in their relationships. According to the court, if a third party attempts to sabotage the love or emotional bond between a married couple, the affected spouse may be entitled to file an Alienation of Affection (AoA) case against that individual.

If upheld, this legal provision could allow spouses to claim compensation from anyone, outside the marriage, who disrupts their marital relationship.

A lawyer on Instagram raised an intriguing question, Could a mother-in-law be held legally responsible if she causes conflict between her son and daughter-in-law, or her daughter and son-in-law?

Responding to her own question in a video, she said, ,"Ye jo case abhi aya hai na, highlight hua hai Delhi High Court ka, iski judgement ane do, phir pata lagega ki kya ho sakta hai, toh, sari sasey abhi se thodi khabardar ho jao, kyuki pata nahi hai ki kya pata saas ke upar bhi kar paye we never know," the lawyer says in the Instagram Reel.

"This case that's currently in the spotlight from the Delhi High Court, once the judgment is delivered, we’ll know whether it could also apply to mothers-in-law. So, to all the mothers-in-law out there, beware! You never know,this might extend to you as well

Netizens React

The viral video has triggred reactions from netizens on social media. One of the users said,"Aur nanand.. ?? ( what about SIL?)'

Netizens React

Netizens React |

Another user said, "Sab kuch theek hai... But jb husband khud hi third party ko involve krte ho to koi court kaam ni aayega... Kisi ka puar aur care lad jhagad ke nahi liya ja skta.. vo tabhi milta h jb koi dena chahta ho khud se."(sic) which roughly translates to,"Everything is fine, but when the husband himself involves a third party, then no court will work. Love and care cannot be taken by fighting it can only happen with willingness."

Netizens React

Netizens React |

Caught On CCTV: Telangana HC Lawyer Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack Inside Court Premises
article-image

The video has got more than 263k views in just 5 days.

