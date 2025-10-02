 Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Dismisses Rumours, Says Siddaramaiah Will Remain CM For 5 Years
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Dismisses Rumours, Says Siddaramaiah Will Remain CM For 5 Years

"Who said there will be a change? As you (reporter) said it, is a rumour. Siddaramaiah is currently the chief minister and will remain as CM. We all feel that he will be the CM for five years. He (Siddaramaiah) himself has said it," Parameshwara said in response to a question.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara | File Pic

Tumakuru: Senior Congress leader and Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will remain in the post for the full five years term.

He said there will not be any political revolution in the state, as it is being speculated.

"Who said there will be a change? As you (reporter) said it, is a rumour. Siddaramaiah is currently the chief minister and will remain as CM. We all feel that he will be the CM for five years. He (Siddaramaiah) himself has said it," Parameshwara said in response to a question.

Siddaramaiah himself has said that he will abide by the decision of the Congress high command, he told reporters here.

"There won't be any kranti (revolution), everything will be Shanti (peaceful)," he added.

Amid speculations about the possibility of the chief minister change later this year, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday had once again asserted that he will complete a full five years term, by stating that he has been CM for 2.5 years in his second term, and will remain in the post for the remaining 2.5 years.

Congress MLA from Kunigal H D Ranganath and former Mandya MP L R Shivarame Gowda on Wednesday renewed the debate by claiming that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will become the next CM of the state. Gowda also said that it will happen in November.

There has been speculation within state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the chief minister change later this year, citing power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy CM.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.

