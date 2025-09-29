UP ATS Foils Terror Plot, Arrests 4 For Conspiring To Kill Hindu Religious Leaders | FP Photo

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four individuals accused of conspiring to murder Hindu religious leaders and attempting to form a radical organisation named the “Mujahideen Army.” Officials said the group was preparing for violent activities and trying to recruit people through social media platforms.

According to IG ATS P.K. Gautam, intelligence inputs revealed that certain individuals from different districts of UP were influenced by extremist groups and were planning violent acts to destabilize the system. Their alleged objective was to impose their ideology through force.

The arrested accused have been identified as Akmal Raza from Sultanpur, Safeel Salmani from Sonbhadra, Tausif from Kanpur, and Qasim Ali from Rampur. ATS officers stated that they had been holding secret meetings and running encrypted online groups to spread radical propaganda and mobilize support. They were also raising funds to procure arms and other resources.

During interrogation, officials confronted the accused with electronic evidence, after which they reportedly confessed. ATS registered a case against them and formally arrested them. From their possession, authorities recovered five mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, debit and credit cards, and a PhonePe scanner.

Radical outfit plan exposed

ATS sources said the accused were working to establish an organisation under the name “Mujahideen Army.” They were allegedly collecting and distributing radical literature, preparing materials for recruitment, and planning targeted killings of Hindu religious leaders.

Officials added that the group’s ultimate goal was to expand its network by connecting like-minded people online and offline. Their communication reportedly involved audio and video messages inciting violent action.

The ATS will present the four arrested men before the court and seek police custody remand to trace their associates, financial backers, and wider network. Further investigations are underway to identify other potential members and supporters of the conspiracy.

Authorities have emphasised that the crackdown demonstrates the state’s zero-tolerance policy towards any radical or violent activities that threaten peace and security.

The ATS's swift action highlights the importance of proactive intelligence gathering and inter-agency coordination in preventing potential threats. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to dismantle

the network and prevent further radicalization. The case underscores the need for continued vigilance and cooperation to maintain public safety and security, ensuring that those who seek to harm others are brought to justice.