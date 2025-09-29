Haryana Shocker: 7-Year-Old School Boy Hung Upside Down, Beaten Up For Not Doing Homework - VIDEO

Principal, Driver Arrested For Hanging Class 2 Student Upside Down In Panipat School |

Chandigarh: The Haryana police on Monday arrested the principal and a driver of a private school of Haryana’s Panipat city, on the charges of beating up a class-two student after hanging him upside down in the school premises, a few days ago.

The shocking incident came to light on Saturday last when the child’s parents came to know about it when a video of the same went viral on the social media showing the harrowing scene, following which they approached the local police and lodged a complaint in the context.

While the local police has arrested the two accused, principal Reena and driver of a school vehicle, Ajay, allegedly responsible for the same, the education department has sent a notice to the school, Srijan Public School, Virat Nagar, which is located on the Jatal road, shutting it down.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accused principal and the driver were presented before a local court which has sent them to two-day police remand, according to reports. According to media reports, the parents have accused the school principal, Reena, as well as a school vehicle driver identified as Ajay.

The complaint family members said the video showed their son’s legs tied with a rope and was hung upside down from a window in the school classroom. Another video showed the school principal slapping two other children in front of their classmates.

Read Also Punjab On High Alert Ahead Of Festival Season Amid ISI Threats

Accused Reena, however, refuted the allegations before the police stating that she was not aware of the incident and that when some parents had complained about Ajay’s misbehaviour with some children in the past, she had sacked him from the job on August 30, last. She however, held that she slapped two boys who had misbehaved with a girl and that their parents were aware of the entire matter.

The victim child reportedly told his parents that ``Ajay uncle’’ hung him upside down and slapped him and shot the video.