 Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Probe Launched
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin on Friday received a bomb threat. After extensive search, nothing suspicious was found.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 09:23 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | PTI

Chennai: Security has been tightened in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai after Chief Minister Stalin on Friday received a bomb threat. After receiving the information, senior police officials and bomb disposal squads along with sniffer dogs arrived at the spot.

After extensive search, nothing suspicious was found. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) headquarter and actor Trisha's residence also received bomb threats, reported News18. Notably, Trisha's residence is located in CHennai's Teynampet area.

On Thursday night, a mysterious email threatening a bomb blast was also received at the Chennai Airport Manager's Office. As per the email, powerful bombs had been hidden inside garbage bins at the airport and that they would explode.

After the threat email, airport officials immediately alerted the Chennai Airport Director.

An emergency security meeting was convened at the airport at midnight, attended by senior airport authorities, BCAS officials, CISF officers, airline representatives, and airport police, reported ANI. However, the threat turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found.

A formal complaint was lodged at the Chennai Airport Police Station. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the group behind this false alarm.

Earlier on August 15 also, Stalin received a bomb threat ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony. The police immediately swung into action and arrested the caller who gave the threat.

In July, the Tamil Nadu's residence received a similar bomb threat call.

