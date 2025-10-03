Delhi: Violent Clash Erupts At JNU During Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra After Effigy Burning Sparks Protests

A violent clash broke out between two groups of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Friday. | X @ANI

New Delhi: A violent clash broke out between two groups of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Friday during a 'Visarjan Shobha Yatra' organised on the occasion of Vijayadashami, following the nine-day Navratri celebrations.

According to JNUSU Joint Secretary Vaibhav Meena, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) had called for a symbolic 'Ravan Dahan' at Sabarmati, targeting what they described as "Naxal-like forces."

#WATCH | Delhi: JNUSU Joint Secretary Vaibhav Meena says, "Today, on #Vijayadashami, JNUSU had given a call that we would perform the 'dahan' of Naxal-like Ravan, of naxal forces...Durga Puja of the 9-day Navratri is also done at JNU. Immersion of the idol is done on… https://t.co/DoCuLoSl8Z pic.twitter.com/QSyCM7y2vd — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

Meena claimed that effigies and photos of individuals with alleged Naxal ideologies, including Afzal Guru, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, G Sai Baba, and Charu Majumdar, were burned during the event.

#WATCH | Delhi: A brawl broke out between two groups of students on JNU campus late last night, during #Dussehra 'Visarjan Shobha Yatra'



Visuals from outside JNU. pic.twitter.com/VOSu8WLt2z — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2025

"Today, on Vijayadashami, JNUSU had given a call that we would perform the 'dahan' of Naxal-like Ravan, of naxal forces. The nine-day Durga Puja of Navratri is also observed at JNU. Immersion of the idol is done on Vijayadashami. So, a 'Shobha Yatra' was also being taken out. First, 'Ravan Dahan' was done at Sabarmati with photos of all Naxal leaders, and those with Naxal ideology like Afzal Guru, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, G Sai Baba, Charu Majumdar," he said.

Read Also International Monetary Fund Proposes Over PKR 15 Trillion Tax Target For Pakistan In Next Budget

He further stated that while the 'Shobha Yatra' was being carried out across the campus, members of Left-affiliated groups, stationed at Sabarmati Tea Point for a separate effigy-burning event, disrupted the procession by hurling shoes and slippers at participants.

"When Shobha Yatra was being taken out around the campus, Left parties were present at Sabarmati Tea Point as they had organised an effigy burning there. They want to cause disturbance in the Shobha Yatra. They had changed their venue, and then they came to Sabarmati Tea Point. When our Shobha Yatra reached there, the Leftists hurled shoes and slippers at the Shobha Yatra. Students in the Yatra suffered injuries. We will go to the Police with our complaint," he added.

On the incident, JNUSU President Nitish Kumar alleged that the clash stemmed from a provocative poster circulated by the other group, announcing a 'Ravan Dahan' that portrayed former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, known for their activism, as Ravan.

#WATCH | Delhi: JNUSU president Nitish Kumar says, "Around 9-10 am today, a poster started circulating in our groups, where they portrayed that they are going to do 'Ravan Dahan'. Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who were students of this campus and who had propelled a movement to… https://t.co/DoCuLoRNjr pic.twitter.com/lIs7kjBpjA — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

"Around 9-10 am today, a poster started circulating in our groups, where they portrayed that they are going to do 'Ravan Dahan'. Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who were students of this campus and who had propelled a movement to protect the citizenship of this country, were portrayed as Ravan. Resisting that, we gave a call from JNUSU that they cannot do this and that it is wrong. They are not burning the effigy of Godse. But attempts were being made to burn effigies of the Constitution and human rights defenders. Our protest was ongoing at Sabarmati Tea Point," he said.

He further added, "Meanwhile, Durga visarjan from their side was being done. They stopped their DJ for half an hour and raised slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram' and Yogi ji's bulldozer justice. They then started waving slippers. We formed a human chain to stop violence. But they tried for half an hour to stoke violence there. Later, they left."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)