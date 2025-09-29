 Punjab On High Alert Ahead Of Festival Season Amid ISI Threats
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab On High Alert Ahead Of Festival Season Amid ISI Threats

Punjab On High Alert Ahead Of Festival Season Amid ISI Threats

Interacting with newspersons after chairing a high level meeting with senior officers in Amritsar, DPG Yadav said that there are intelligence inputs indicating that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency of Pakistan, is trying to disturb the peace in Punjab in the backdrop of Op Sindoor.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
article-image

Chandigarh: Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said on Monday that security measures have been stepped up across the state, especially along the districts bordering Pakistan, ahead of the ensuing festival season following intelligence inputs indicating possible attempts to disturb the peace in the region.

Interacting with newspersons after chairing a high level meeting with senior officers in Amritsar, DPG Yadav said that there are intelligence inputs indicating that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency of Pakistan, is trying to disturb the peace in Punjab in the backdrop of Op Sindoor. Stating that 57 additional companies including seven from the Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed in this wake, he said that the state police had busted over 26 terror modules and nabbed their 88 operatives in the past few months.

DGP Yadav also held that the activities pertaining to attempts to smuggle arms and drugs from across the border were also on rise because of the recent floods in the region and the police had nabbed smugglers and seized over 78 pistols from them in the past few days.

Read Also
'Condition Better Than Yesterday, Still Unconscious': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann On Singer Rajvir...
article-image

The law and order review meeting was attended by ADGPs and other senior officers of commissionerate police Amritsar and Border Range including Amritsar rural police, Batala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran in which special emphasis was laid on proactive policing and intelligence coordination ahead of the upcoming festival season.

FPJ Shorts
Sakal Maratha Samaj Urges Navi Mumbai Civic Body To Expedite Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Installation In Nerul
Sakal Maratha Samaj Urges Navi Mumbai Civic Body To Expedite Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Installation In Nerul
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Demolishes Unauthorised Construction In Belapur After Repeated Notices
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Demolishes Unauthorised Construction In Belapur After Repeated Notices
Maharashtra Govt Recommends Withdrawal Of 77 Cases From Social, Political And Religious Agitations; 47 Serious Cases Rejected
Maharashtra Govt Recommends Withdrawal Of 77 Cases From Social, Political And Religious Agitations; 47 Serious Cases Rejected
Navi Mumbai Crime: Cleric And Family Booked For Cheating 22-Year-Old Man Of ₹3.10 Crore Under Black Magic Pretext
Navi Mumbai Crime: Cleric And Family Booked For Cheating 22-Year-Old Man Of ₹3.10 Crore Under Black Magic Pretext

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab On High Alert Ahead Of Festival Season Amid ISI Threats

Punjab On High Alert Ahead Of Festival Season Amid ISI Threats

‘Everyone’s Mother Dies’: UCO Bank’s Chennai Zonal Head Accused Of Toxic Conduct Following...

‘Everyone’s Mother Dies’: UCO Bank’s Chennai Zonal Head Accused Of Toxic Conduct Following...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Uses Diplomacy, Promises CBI Probe Into Exam Scam

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Uses Diplomacy, Promises CBI Probe Into Exam Scam

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 29, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 29, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Freed Country From Large Scams': PM Narendra Modi During Delhi BJP Office Inauguration - VIDEO

'Freed Country From Large Scams': PM Narendra Modi During Delhi BJP Office Inauguration - VIDEO