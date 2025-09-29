 Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Raids Bikaner Factories, Seizes 64,000 Bags Of Spurious Fertilizer
Meena, who has been constantly making sudden checks on fertilizer and seed companies in the state for the last few months, reached Khari Gangapura village with officials and, based on complaints, made a sudden check on two fertilizer factories in this area on Sunday late at night.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Kirori Lal Meena | File photo

Jaipur: The Agriculture Minister of Rajasthan, Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena, raided fertilizer factories in Kolayat, Bikaner, late Sunday night and seized 64,000 bags of spurious fertilizer that were to be supplied to other states and country Nepal.

Meena said, "We had received complaints regarding these factories and confiscated 64,000 bags of fertilizer adulterated with soil. These bags were to be supplied to several districts of Rajasthan, other states, and Nepal as well. “

“I spoke with the additional chief secretary of the home department to consolidate and hand over all the FIRs filed in the state regarding action on seed and fertilizer companies in the last few months to the Special Operations Group (SOG) or Special Investigation Team (SIT). Now I will personally discuss this with the chief minister,” said Meena.

