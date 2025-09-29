Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Raids Bikaner Factories, Seizes 64,000 Bags Of Spurious Fertilizer

Kirori Lal Meena | File photo

Jaipur: The Agriculture Minister of Rajasthan, Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena, raided fertilizer factories in Kolayat, Bikaner, late Sunday night and seized 64,000 bags of spurious fertilizer that were to be supplied to other states and country Nepal.

Meena, who has been constantly making sudden checks on fertilizer and seed companies in the state for the last few months, reached Khari Gangapura village with officials and, based on complaints, made a sudden check on two fertilizer factories in this area on Sunday late at night.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meena said, "We had received complaints regarding these factories and confiscated 64,000 bags of fertilizer adulterated with soil. These bags were to be supplied to several districts of Rajasthan, other states, and Nepal as well. “

Besides Bikaner, Meena earlier conducted raids on fertilizer and seed companies in Ganganagar and Alwar as well and is planning a special drive against the seed and fertilizer companies making spurious seeds and fertilizers.

“I spoke with the additional chief secretary of the home department to consolidate and hand over all the FIRs filed in the state regarding action on seed and fertilizer companies in the last few months to the Special Operations Group (SOG) or Special Investigation Team (SIT). Now I will personally discuss this with the chief minister,” said Meena.