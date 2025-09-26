Rajasthan News: Man Arrested In Jaisalmer For Spying, Sharing Army Secrets With ISI

The accused, identified as Hanif Khan, was arrested from Jaisalmer on Thursday, and the court has sent him for four days of police remand for further interrogation by the CID intelligence and other security agencies. |

In a major operation, Rajasthan's CID Intelligence has arrested a man for allegedly sending confidential information related to the Indian Army to the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

The accused, identified as Hanif Khan, was arrested from Jaisalmer on Thursday, and the court has sent him for four days of police remand for further interrogation by the CID intelligence and other security agencies.

Inspector General of Police, CID (Security), Dr. Vishnukant, said that the CID Intelligence Rajasthan team was constantly monitoring espionage activities in the state. During this, the activities of Hanif Khan were found suspicious. Investigations revealed that he was in constant touch with the Pakistani intelligence agency through social media.

Hanif Khan is a resident of Bahla village near the India-Pakistan international border, which gave him easy access to border areas like Mohangarh, Ghadsana, and others.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he possessed information about important military installations and troop movements. Even during Operation Sindoor, he was in contact with Pakistani handlers and was sharing information about troop movements.

Interrogation by various intelligence agencies at the Central Interrogation Center in Jaipur and mobile phone technical investigations have established that he was providing strategic information to the ISI for money.

The CID Intelligence registered a case under the State Secrets Act 1923 and arrested Hanif Khan.

It is noteworthy that this is the fourth arrest from Jaisalmer in 2025 on charges of espionage.