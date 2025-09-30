'Should Have Listened To Police': DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams TVK Chief Vijay Over Karur Stampede - VIDEO

Kanimozhi | File

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, on Tuesday speaking about the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives, said actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay "should have listened to the police."

"Should have listened to the police... the police advised the party to stop a few metres from the venue... we all must listen to the police," the DMK leader said speaking to NDTV.

Referring to the one-person commission set up by Chief Minister MK Stalin she said, "we must wait for the panel report."

Earlier in the day speaking to reporters she said, "It has torn apart families and the dreams they had. I think this is not the time for blaming people, that's what the CM has also said...It is not the time to blame each other, it is the time to be with the people."

Hitting out at Vijay for leaving the spot after the incident she said, "Fleeing the scene and not being there, any responsible leader should not leave. Even if you have left, you should make sure that at least your party functionaries are there because people came to see you...I don't think anybody from their party (TVK) has been there to reach out to the people."

Earlier in the day Vijay broke his silence over the stampede in a video message.

“I have not faced a painful situation like this in my life. My heart aches. There is only pain in my heart. Public came to see me in the rally. I am always grateful to the love and affection people have given me. In order to ensure there should be no compromise on safety of people, I kept politics aside and chose a place that was safe for the people and requested the police department. But what should not have happened, happened,” he said in Tamil.