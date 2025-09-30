 'Musalman Hone Ke Saza': Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s Close Aide Mohsin Raza While Being Arrested In Bareilly - VIDEO
"Hume Musalman hone ki saza di ja rahi hai," Maulana Mohsin Raza can be heard saying as the police are arresting him. Which roughly translates to,"We are being punished for being Muslims."

Maulana Mohsin Raza While Being Arrested | ANI

Bareilly: Days after violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly following Friday prayers over the “I love Muhammad” poster row, police on Tuesday arrested Maulana Mohsin Raza, the son-in-law of Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s elder brother, Mannani Miya.

The police can be heard responding, "faltu bhashan na kijiye," which roughly translates to,"Do not give unnecessary speeches."

Police also initiated demolition action against properties linked to him in connection with the violent protests on 26 September. Police razed illegal structures, including a garage built on encroached land above a drainage system, while his resort was also sealed.

62 individuals have been arrested in connection with the Bareilly violence, including Maulana Tauqeer Raza, Dr Nafees, and Nadeem Khan, all considered key individuals behind the violence. Police have seized assets worth approximately Rs 150 crore linked to Tauqeer Raza and his associates.

Reportedly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring the situation closely and has directed stringent action agaisnt those involved in the violence.

What Happened On 26 September?

A clash broke out between the police and protesters carrying “I Love Muhammad" posters in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on 26 September. The protestors were reportedly shouting slogans like “Allahu Akbar" and created a ruckus after the Friday prayers. Protesters also allegedly pelted stones at the police.

Islamic cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza had called for a sit-in protest at Islamia Ground on Friday over the “I Love Mohammad" poster row, alleging instances of derogatory remarks against the Prophet in different parts of the country, including Shahjahanpur.

