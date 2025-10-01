 Thieves Caught On Camera: UP Couple Steal Gold Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh In Bulandshahr
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaThieves Caught On Camera: UP Couple Steal Gold Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh In Bulandshahr

Thieves Caught On Camera: UP Couple Steal Gold Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh In Bulandshahr

The CCTV footage clearly shows the woman asking the jeweller to show her necklaces one by one and then placing them in her lap. The shopkeeper later discovered the theft through CCTV footage. Police have registered an FIR in the matter.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@bstvlive

Bulandshahr: A shocking video of a theft at a jewellery showroom in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr is going viral. A couple stole a gold necklace worth several lakh rupees from a well-known showroom on DM Road.

The CCTV footage clearly shows the woman asking the jeweller to show her necklaces one by one and then placing them in her lap. The shopkeeper later discovered the theft through CCTV footage. Police have registered an FIR in the matter.

According to the police, the couple entered the showroom posing as customers. While the jeweller was showing them gold necklaces, the woman swiftly hid a necklace box worth over ₹6 lakh under her saree.

The owner of the store has been identified as Gaurav Pandit. Pandit discovered the theft when he checked his jewelry stock at night and found a necklace missing. CCTV footage confirmed the crime. The victim filed a case against the accused woman and the man. Police are searching for the accused based on the CCTV footage.

FPJ Shorts
Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas With Over ₹5,862 Crore Outlay To Facilitate Educational Needs Of Central Govt Employees' Wards
Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas With Over ₹5,862 Crore Outlay To Facilitate Educational Needs Of Central Govt Employees' Wards
'India Stands In Solidarity With Philippines After Deadly Earthquake': PM Modi
'India Stands In Solidarity With Philippines After Deadly Earthquake': PM Modi
Pune RTO Sees 8,717 Vehicle Registrations Ahead Of Dussehra; Electric Vehicles In Demand
Pune RTO Sees 8,717 Vehicle Registrations Ahead Of Dussehra; Electric Vehicles In Demand
Did Arjit Taneja Leave Jhanak To Star In Naagin 7?
Did Arjit Taneja Leave Jhanak To Star In Naagin 7?

Police has confirmed that the footage is being examined closely and assured that the couple will be identified soon and necessary action will be taken soon.

Read Also
Caught On CCTV: Robbers Throw Chilli Powder In Eyes Of Elderly Woman Before Snatching Gold Chain In...
article-image

Gold Prices In UP

As of October 1, 2025, the 24-carat gold price in Uttar Pradesh is around ₹11,749 to ₹11,846 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced around ₹10,860 per gram in cities like Lucknow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thieves Caught On Camera: UP Couple Steal Gold Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh In Bulandshahr

Thieves Caught On Camera: UP Couple Steal Gold Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh In Bulandshahr

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 01, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 01, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'India Stands In Solidarity With Philippines After Deadly Earthquake': PM Modi

'India Stands In Solidarity With Philippines After Deadly Earthquake': PM Modi

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 01, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 01, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 01, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 01, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...