Russian President Vladimir Putin Likely To Visit India On December 5-6, Discussions May Take Place On SU-57 & Other Defence Deals: Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin Likely To Visit India On December 5-6

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to visit India on December 5-6 for a bilateral summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claimed media reports. It will be his first visit to India after the Russia-Ukraine war that broke out in February 2022.

During National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's visit to Moscow in August this year, a discussion was held regarding Putin's visit. However, dates were not confirmed at that time.

Meanwhile, the news of the Russian President's visit to New Delhi was confirmed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China's Tianjin on September 1 for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

On September 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had also confirmed that Putin would visit India in December. "In December, a visit from Mr Putin is being planned to New Delhi," Lavrov had said on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), as quoted by ANI.

"We have a very extensive bilateral agenda, trade, military, technical cooperation, finance, humanitarian matters, healthcare, high-tech, artificial intelligence, and of course close coordination at the international level within the SCO, BRICS and bilaterally," he had added.

Discussions On Key Defence Deals:

During the meeting. discussions are likely to take place over several deals, including S-57 fighter jets. According to reports, Russia can push forward the Su-57 deal with India. The talks between the two leaders can also focus on S-400 and S-500 missile systems.

The news of Putin's visit came at a time when US President Donald Trump is pressuring India to stop buying Russian oil by imposing massive tariffs on Indian goods. Trump has imposed 50 percent tariffs on India.

Key Trump aide also accused India of funding the Ukraine war by purchasing Russian oil. However, India called these statements "hypocritical and unfair."

Notably, India and Russia have shared a long-standing relationship. Russia is one of India's largest arms suppliers, while New Delhi is one of the biggest importer of Russian crude oil.