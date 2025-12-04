PM Modi–Putin Private Dinner: From Mughlai Spreads To Kashmiri Classics, Here’s What the Russian Prez Was Served During Previous Visits

PM Modi-Putin | X/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in India for his two-day state visit. PM Modi is hosting a private dinner for the Russian President today. The details of what is on the menu have not been made public. However, here is what the Russian President was served during his previous visits to India.

During the 2014 dinner hosted by former President Pranab Mukherjee, the menu had a strong Kashmiri touch. According to a Times of India report (published in 2014), Putin was served Kahwa, Kashmir’s famous saffron-based drink, and Haak ka Saag, a spinach dish, along with several non-vegetarian dishes.

These included Galauti Kebabs and Murg Dhaniwal Korma, chicken cooked in a coriander gravy. He was also served Badam Shorba, and a selection of mushrooms, cottage cheese, and vegetables cooked with onion seeds. For dessert, Gulaab Kheer (rose-flavoured rice pudding), cheesecake, and fresh fruits were served.

2018 Menu

During Putin’s 2018 visit, the menu included salmon fillet with a light parsley and cheese sauce, minced lamb roasted with onions, chilli peppers and saffron, juicy chicken pieces grilled and stewed in a creamy sauce, and lamb cooked in traditional Mughlai style, according to the EurAsian Times.

There were also several vegetarian dishes, such as watermelon cream soup; puff pastry made with sprouts and sweet tamarind yoghurt; kebabs made with lotus stems and lentils served with mango sauce; homemade cheese and peas in makhni gravy; basmati rice flavoured with black peas and ricotta “silver pearls”; and seasonal vegetables and asparagus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Palam Airport in Delhi. The two leaders travelled in the same car to Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi, similar to what happened during the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.