UP Cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan Detained A Day After Violent Clashes In Bareilly Over 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row: Report

UP Cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan Detained A Day After Violent Clashes In Bareilly Over 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row (Screengrab) | X

Bareilly: The police on Saturday, September 27, detained a local cleric and chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Tauqeer Raza Khan, in connection with clashes that broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, reported NDTV. Notably, violent clashes broke out in Bareilly after Khan's announcement postponing a proposed demonstration in support of the "I Love Muhammad" campaign.

He is currently being interrogated. After Friday prayers, a large number of protesters gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and the Muslim cleric's house in Bareilly, holding 'I Love Mohammad' placards.

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: President of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan says, "Today, just as I was about to go out for namaz, these people found out where I was. The DM and others came here and did not let me leave, calling in the entire force... The… pic.twitter.com/AOi7Nmk7jH — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2025

On Friday, the UP police resorted to lathicharge after chaos erupted in Bareilly following Friday prayers. Protesters, who were holding agitations in support of the 'I love Muhammad' campaign, reportedly pelted stones at the police, resulting in the violent clashes.

#WATCH | Protestors gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah & IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house holding 'I Love Mohammad' placards after the Friday prayers in Bareily, UP. Heavy security is deployed at both spots. pic.twitter.com/rcZSAQyH8S — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2025

According to reports, at least 10 policemen sustained injuries in the violent clashes. Several videos also surfaced online showing a large number of protesters gathering outside Khan's house, raising slogans with posters of 'I love Muhammad' in their hands.

Dozens of people were taken into custody by the police. As per the police, a large crowd carrying "I Love Muhammad" posters gathered outside the cleric's residence and near the mosque, both in the Kotwali area and located a short distance from each other, after the Friday prayers, with people expressing anger over the suspension of the demonstration.

Khan made a last-minute announcement to call off the demonstration, saying the authorities did not grant permission for it, reported PTI, citing sources.

District Magistrate Avinash Singh said, "A few days ago, an organisation had proposed holding a march on Friday and submitting a memorandum in support of a protest. We had informed it that if it was to take any such action, it would need to obtain written permission first as section 163 of the BNSS (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) is in effect throughout the district."

He added that despite this, after the Friday prayers, some people took to the streets in certain areas and tried to disrupt the peace.

"In response, police took strict action on the spot. The situation is completely under control. I request everyone not to pay attention to any rumours," the DM said.

On Thursday, the cleric had warned that the demonstration would go ahead at any cost. Khan is also the direct descendant of Ahmed Raza Khan, the founder of the Barelvi sect of Sunni Islam -- one of the most prominent sects in the subcontinent.

Violence broke out outside a small mosque adjoining the Islamia ground in the heart of the city and near the Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat, the most revered shrine for the followers of the Barelvi sect.

As the crowd tried to march towards the Islamia Inter College ground, police tried to stop it at Khalil Tiraha, leading to stone pelting and vandalisation of vehicles and shops by the protesters, creating a stampede-like situation.