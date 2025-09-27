'Way To Love Paigambar-E-Islam Is Not To Hurt Anyone': All India Muslim Jamaat Chief Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Calls For Peace After Violence In Bareilly

The President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi. | X @ANI

Bareilly: The President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, on Saturday called for peace following the recent protests outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

Maulana Bareilvi said that upholding peace and not hurting anyone are the only ways to love the Prophet.

He told ANI, "The incident is unfortunate. Such incidents should not occur on either side. I appeal to everyone to uphold peace. The only way to love Paigambar-e-Islam is not to hurt anyone, neither through words nor through actions and uphold peace. He has given a message of peace to the entire world."

#WATCH | Bareilly, UP: On 'I love Muhammad' protest and stone pelting yesterday, President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi says, "...The incident is unfortunate. Such incidents should not occur on either side. I appeal to everyone to uphold peace.… pic.twitter.com/QRtFK36V8N — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

After the protesters pelted stones and clashed with the police, Maulana Bareilvi urged the Muslims to avoid conflicts with the police and administration.

"So, I urge all Muslims to maintain law and order, not take law into their hands and not cause conflicts with anyone - neither with the Police nor with the Administration...Follow what Paigambar-e-Islam said and the path He showed. This is the biggest love," he said.

Meanwhile, locals said that the protest was peaceful, and it took a violent turn after police lathi-charged at the protestors.

A local Mohd. Sadiq Qureshi told ANI, "A large crowd gathered after namaz. If the Police will lathi-charge, then stones will be pelted. Now the situation is absolutely normal. The administration worked hard."

#WATCH | Bareilly, UP | Mohd. Sadiq Qureshi, a local, says, "... A large crowd gathered after namaz... If the Police will lathi-charge, then stones will be pelted... Now the situation is absolutely normal... The administration worked hard." https://t.co/UKwzcysqwq pic.twitter.com/SQ7FiBjyTL — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

Recalling the incident that occurred on Saturday, Faisal Khan said, "Some people were peacefully protesting here. Police had set up barricades here, and suddenly, the police detained one protester standing near the barricade. When they were taking that person, the protestors opposed, and the police began lathi-charge."

"I am not aware of any stone-pelting incident. The situation is now normal. People of Bareilly are peace-loving. No one understood what led to the police resorting to the laathi-charge," he added.

Meanwhile, Police have been deployed outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh State Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that under the Yogi government, no one is permitted to take the law into their own hands.

"No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands under the Yogi government...the government and administration will surely take their course," Suresh Khanna stated.

A group of people pelted stones during a protest after Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, prompting the police to resort to a lathi charge and detain several of them.

Protestors had gathered outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, holding placards.

IG Bareilly Range Ajay Sahni said the situation is under control, and some of the stone pelters have been identified and taken into custody.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)